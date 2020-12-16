We come from the future
Are We Living in the Matrix? A New Documentary Tries to Find Out

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:A Glitch in the Matrix
A Glitch in the MatrixRodney AscherThe MatrixDocumentarySundance Film FestivalPhilip K Dick
3
A disturbing image from A Glitch in the Matrix.
Photo: Magnolia Pictures
PrevNextView All

After a trip to the dentist, viral superstar David said it best: “Is this real life?” Most of us assume: yes. Of course, the reality we are living in is exactly that. Reality. Others go the other way. They believe everything around us is a simulation, much like was imagined in The Matrix. While that idea sounds out there, a new documentary explores to what degree.

Rodney Ascher, who directed the excellent documentaries Room 237 and The Nightmare, is back with A Glitch in the Matrix, a new documentary that’ll have its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival before hitting on-demand and select theaters on February 5. Here’s the intriguing first teaser.

Of course, this is a tease and doesn’t tell us much. The press release, though, gives a bit more info, saying that Ascher “uses a noted speech from Philip K. Dick to dive down the rabbit hole of science, philosophy, and conspiracy theory. Leaving no stone unturned in exploring the unprovable, the film uses contemporary cultural touchstones like The Matrix, interviews with real people shrouded in digital avatars, and a wide array of voices, expert and amateur alike.”

We can’t wait.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

DISCUSSION

lightninglouie
lightninglouie

I’m not even sure if this is a First World Problem. More like a Zeroth World Problem. You’ve gotta be floating way above the Maslovian Pyramid to worry about these things. 