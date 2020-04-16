Are There Really Still Hopes for a Third Tron Movie?

Don’t rev your lightcycle up just yet though. Image : Disney

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Mark Ruffalo is up in the air over whether Bruce Banner will appear i n She-Hulk. Stephen Franck says work is continuing on Marvel’s What If? animated anthology. The Myst adaptation has tapped X-Men: First Class’ writer. Plus, another new look at Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and Archie and Betty get close in Riverdale. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Encircled

Variety reports production is about to begin on Encircled, an Australian horror movie planning to bypass the covid-19 quarantine by making “use of their team’s visual effects skills, and to reverse part of the film-making process.” The story will follow “six strangers caught in a protective circle in the aftermath of an occult ritual gone wrong” and must now “escape through Hell.”

Advertisement

Tron 3

Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski discussed the possibility of a third Tron movie with Comic Book.

There’s always been an interest since Legacy [for a sequel]. There’s always been talk and murmuring of doing another and continuing the story. I was in China a few years ago and saw them building the TRON ride in Shanghai, which, apparently, is pretty amazing, I would love to experience that at some point. I think it’s still a nice jewel in the crown of Disney IP and I think there are fans and people petitioning and pushing to continue it inside the halls of Disney.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

The official Bill & Ted Face the Music Twitter account has released three printable “coloring pages” to tide fans over during the covid-19 quarantine.

Advertisement

No Time to Die

Meanwhile, the official 007 Instagram page shared this behind-the-scenes photo of Daniel Craig with director Cary Fukunaga on the set of No Time to Die.

Advertisement

You Die

An exciting new phone app detects the presence of ghosts (before killing you) in the trailer for You Die, an Italian horror movie from Dark Sky Films coming to DVD and VOD May 12.

Speaking with Variety, Mark Ruffalo stated his rumored appearance on the upcoming She-Hulk television series is not “a done deal, ” but there’s been “some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up. ”

There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal. There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] She-Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.

Advertisement

What If...?

Animation director Stephen Franck confirmed work on Marvel’s What If...? is continuing from home.

I normally split my day between my home studio and the Disney lot for dailies and reviews, but now we’re just doing it all remotely. From what I hear across town, animation has been able to keep the shows in production with everyone safely working from home. Kudos to the studios for pivoting so fast to remote work. It all happened literally within days. Unfortunately I’m also hearing about some projects in development or with more distant release dates being put on hiatus, but a fair number of people in animation are still at work from the safety of their home, which we are all grateful for.

Advertisement

[Newsarama]

Myst

According to Comic Book, Village Roadshow has hired X-Men: First Class writer Ashley Edward Miller to work on the upcoming Myst TV series.

Advertisement

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Spoiler TV has photos from “Dead People Lie Down, ” the second episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riverdale

Finally, Betty and Archie are back in bed together in the trailer for “Lynchian, ” airing April 29.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.