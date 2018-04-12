Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Nigel Stanford

Nigel Stanford is known not only for his great music, but also for creating music videos that show the coolest things science and robotics can achieve. Now, Stanford is using NASA’s vast video archives to venture into the realm of science fiction, and we’ve got the first look at his latest space-age music video.

The video for “One Hundred Hunters,” off his latest album Automatica (available now), tells the story of researchers coming across a strange orb and trying to figure out what its deal is. Using the NASA footage as a backdrop, the video stars Stanford himself as an astronaut following the alien creation, at risk to his own life—an experience enhanced by the gorgeous soundtrack.

Stanford’s previous work has gained fame for videos that have created music through scientific experiments, like 2014's viral hit “Cymantics,” as well as another video from last year that used robotics to bring a song to life. This one is a bit of a departure from his previous work, but it’s a welcome one—and you can check it out here: