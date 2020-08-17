We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

Archer's Star Has Some Post-Coma Catching Up to Do in the First Season 11 Teaser

cherylvis
Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Archer
ArcherFXXFXHulustreamingcomedyanimation
Save
Lana observes that Archer is 100 percent back on his bullshit.
Lana observes that Archer is 100 percent back on his bullshit.
Screenshot: YouTube
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

He’s only been MIA for three years, but Sterling Archer—who was never one for political correctness to begin with—missed some huge cultural shifts while he was languishing in his coma, dreaming up fantastical Archer seasons. At long last, here’s a season 11 teaser with all the characters back in the “real” world.

Advertisement

And as you can see—the gang is back in their New York offices, but their reaction to Archer’s return is startlingly frosty.

Maybe they didn’t really miss him (and his egotistical, chaos-causing energy) all that much? As for the erstwhile superspy, he’s got both a cane and some major catching up to do, in a world where “everybody splooshes!” is apparently no longer true.

Advertisement

Damn, it’s gonna be the weirdest season yet unless something changes, and that’s saying a lot for a show that has traveled to space, on a blimp, inside a human body, and so many other strange places. Archer returns to FXX on September 16, with episodes popping up the following day on FX on Hulu.

G/O Media may get a commission
PPE-AID Daily Sanitary Kit

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Cheryl Eddy

io9 News Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The First Phone With an Invisible Selfie Cam Could Be Announced September 1

Fortnite May Have Just Laid the Perfect Antitrust Trap for Apple—and They Fell For It [Another Update: Google Just Kicked Fortnite Out of Its App Store, Too]

You Can Mark 'Fire Tornado' Off Your 2020 Apocalypse Bingo Card

The Hero We Need Built a Gun That Shoots Masks Onto People's Faces

DISCUSSION