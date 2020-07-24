Archer's Next Season Will Feature Guest Stars Simon Pegg and Jamie Lee Curtis

A tender moment (sorta) from the last scene of Archer season 10, featuring two actors who were not at the SDCC 2020 panel. Photo : FXX

At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, we learned for certain that Archer: 1999 was not going to be the show’s final season. And indeed, soon after SDCC the season 10 finale showed the long-slumbering agent awakening from his anthology-friendly coma. But since then, fans have been dying to know what’s next.



The adorably boozy Archer panels have always been a Comic-Con highlight, so it wasn’t quite the same seeing everybody on Zoom, but cast members Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, plus executive producer Casey Willis, did their best to bring the fun. (Curiously missing: either of the Archers themselves. What gives, H. Jon Benjamin and Jessica Walter?)

Not gonna lie, folks: this panel was kind of heavy on talking about where people were able to find toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic... and awfully light on information about the upcoming season, which has already been recorded and is near completion.

“We’re still working on the last couple episodes,” Willis said, reminding us that season 11 is “not a coma season.” The biggest news of the whole event came when he revealed two of the new season’s guest stars: Simon Pegg and Jamie Lee Curtis (who is apparently a huge Archer fan, came aboard thanks to her Halloween co-star, Judy Greer, and will play a recurring character).

Ok, one more big piece of news: Archer season 11 will be hitting FXX September 16 and FX on Hulu the following day ; you can stream previous seasons on FX on Hulu.

