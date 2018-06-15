Image: Warner Bros. (Entertainment Weekly)

In retrospect, it makes all the sense in the world that Aquaman would be right at home riding on the hood of the Batmobile.

One of the main reasons why Aquaman has a bit of a reputation for being the cheesiest member of the Justice League is that he’s known to race into action while riding on the backs of impossibly large sea creatures. While Warner Bros. has given Aquaman a rather radical makeover for the DCEU, Entertainment Weekly’s latest official photos from James Wan’s Aquaman film suggest that the studio’s definitely going to lean into the whole seahorse-riding thing.

Not only will the Atlanteans ride creatures that Wan insists on calling “sea dragons,” they’ll also swim into battle atop great white sharks, hammerheads, and at least one creature inspired by the tylosaur, an aquatic reptile from the Late Cretaceous period.

Image: Warner Bros. (Entertainment Weekly)

So... yeah, if yesterday’s photos didn’t already tell you, this new information should make it clear that Aquaman’s going to go there. You’ve really got to give Warner Bros. credit for not being afraid to fully embrace the (admittedly silly) whimsy that’s always been a part of this character’s mythos. The question now is whether any of this ends up actually looking good on screen when Aquaman hits theaters December 21.