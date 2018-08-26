Image: Warner Bros.

Depending on what oceans your home borders, Aquaman might be swimming to shore a little sooner.

According to reports on Reddit, and verified by spending a while fiddling with ticket preorder websites, Aquaman’s release date may have been moved up from December 21, 2018 to December 14 in Australia and the United Kingdom. This would put the film, the next big tentpole in Warner Bros’ embattled attempt to build a successful DC cinematic universe, a little earlier than the Christmas movie rush.

Advertisement

It’s understandable why. While the 14th puts the movie directly in competition with another superhero movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it will give it a week’s head start on Blockbusters like Bumblebee and Alita: Battle Angel.

So far, though, no word on any changes to the US release, although, of course, fans are certainly speculating that might happen. And, again, this isn’t official news, though several ticket websites are probably onto something.

Aquaman, so far as we know, comes out December 14, 2018 in the United States. We will endeavor to keep you posted. In the meantime, check out the fantastic trailer.