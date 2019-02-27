Photo: Warner Bros.

The King of Atlantis is returning to the big screen.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Warner Bros. has officially greenlit Aquaman 2 for release on December 16, 2022, just about four years after the release of the first film.

Advertisement

Not much is set beyond that but here’s what we expect: James Wan to return as director, though it’s not yet confirmed; David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is reportedly working on the script. Jason Momoa is obviously expected to return as Arthur Curry, who became the new king of Atlantis at the end of the first film. Co-stars such as Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard are unconfirmed but also likely to return, simply because of where the last film left off.

Whether or not the film will deal with other characters in the DC universe is still a big mystery. The first film briefly mentions the events of Justice League but the latest rumors suggest films currently in production and development, like Wonder Woman 1984 or Birds of Prey, will be more standalone than not. Shazam is the next film being released by DC.

We’ll provide more information if and when we get it about the film—but for now, circle the date on a calendar far, far away. And if you can’t wait for more deep sea action, don’t forget WB is also starting work on a spinoff featuring the Trench kingdom.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.