Photo: James Whitbrook/io9

Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Not like anyone’s talking about Ewan McGregor and Obi-Wan Kenobi all of a sudden. Right?



If you follow me on social media—or hell, read this very website—you’re probably aware that I like toys. Whether it’s Lego, Funko Pops, fancy high-end dolls, or more traditional action figure fare, you name it, I like it. Much to my wallet’s chagrin.

Advertisement

Anyway, while the internet was getting all excited about the latest in a long line of rumors last night, in an act of kismet Hasbro’s new Black Series Obi-Wan figure showed up on my doorstep.

Photo: James Whitbrook/io9

Advertisement

Loosely inspired by Clone Wars—the excellent Genndy Tartakovsky shorts, not the equally excellent 3D animated series that followed them—and the old Dark Horse Republic comics, the figure depicts Obi-Wan as a Jedi General at the height of the war, wearing Clone Battle armor instead of his usual robes like we saw in the movies.

Advertisement

It’s a neat look, and it’s the first time there’s been a Revenge of the Sith-style Obi-Wan head that utilizes Hasbro’s “photoreal” printing technology, so it actually does a pretty good job of looking like McGregor—a man who can only say “It’s not happening as far as I know, but I’d be happy to do it” so many times—for a 6-inch, $20 mass-market toy.

1 / 4

Advertisement

God, remember the first Black Series Obi-Wan? Sure did suck, but action figures have come a long way! Good thing they have too, just in case a certain massive megacorporation were holding a convention about upcoming projects next week where something that would require, say, a whole merchandising line of toys that look like Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi to support it, could possibly get officially confirmed.

Sadly, it’s been a long time since any normal Clone Troopers for a Clone Commander Obi-Wan to actually command were released in the Black Series line, especially the “Phase 1” type this look was most associated with in the Expanded Universe. So instead, my Obi-Wan currently commands Scarlet Witch and Peggy Carter circa Captain America: The First Avenger.

Advertisement

Image: James Whitbrook/io9

Now wouldn’t that make for a live-action movie (or streaming service series) only made possible by a monolithic monopoly of entertainment properties!

Advertisement

Anyway, I didn’t want him to get lonely, so I also bought a Black Series General Grievous for him to fight on my desk while I write about Disney’s fine, seemingly endless slate of entertainment products.



Advertisement

1 / 4

The Black Series Clone Commander Obi-Wan should start hitting Walgreens shelves in the immediate future, or can be purchased online from all good toy retailers if you’re outside the U.S.

Advertisement

Rumors about, I dunno, Ewan McGregor signing up for a new Obi-Wan Kenobi project for really, really real this time, are available where all good entertainment blogs are sold.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.