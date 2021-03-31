Spectrum by Julie E. Czerneda Image : DAW

This month we’ve got teenage telekinetics, magical twins, shapeshifters, supernatural detectives, space adventures, palace intrigue, fantasy epics, monsters, and more—plus the first-ever YA fantasy novel by io9 co-founder Charlie Jane Anders. Read on!



Advertisement

Image : Interstellar Flight Press

Local Star by Aimee Ogden

This “polyamorous space opera” encompasses adventure and romance, as main character Triz fights off an invasion while reconnecting with an old flame. (April 5)

Image : Wednesday Books

Blessed Monsters by Emily A. Duncan

The Something Dark and Holy trilogy concludes as the girl, the monster, the prince, and the queen must reunite to fight against the darkness they unwittingly unleashed. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Titan Books

Dawnrise by Christopher Husberg

The Chaos Queen epic fantasy series concludes with this fifth installment. A powerful threat is rising, and all the characters—former assassins Code and Kali, the emotionally wounded Knot, the conflicted Chaos Queen, and others—must join forces or see the world end forever. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Tordotcom

First, Become Ashes by K.M. Szpara

This standalone adventure follows Lark—follower of a cult that teaches magic is suffering, and that the world is full of fearful monsters—and his quest to overcome his deep-seated trauma when the cult’s leader is arrested and he begins to question all his beliefs. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : MCD

Hummingbird Salamander by Jeff VanderMeer

The latest speculative thriller from the author of Annihilation follows a security consultant whose strange encounter with a taxidermied bird—left behind by an alleged ecoterrorist—leads her into a conspiracy that quickly turns dangerous. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Harper Voyager

I’m Waiting For You: And Other Stories by Kim Bo-Young

The acclaimed South Korean author presents two pairs of thematically interconnected speculative fiction stories, available here translated into English for the first time. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

The Infinity Courts by Akemi Dawn Bowman

Described as “Westworld meets Warcross,” this sci-fi tale is set in an afterworld where a teen must protect humanity from a malevolent AI after her life is suddenly cut short. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Imbrifex Books

Lord of Order: A Novel by Brett Riley

In a dystopian New Orleans ruled by fundamentalist Christians, the head of security must question what he stands for when a state-sanctioned mass murder and a devastating flood threaten the city he’s devoted himself to protecting. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Scholastic Press

Mirror’s Edge by Scott Westerfeld

The Imposters series continues as twins Frey and Rafi negotiate life in Shreve, where power struggles, clashing agendas, and shifting loyalties mean the sisters can’t trust even each other. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Clash Books

The Paradox Twins by Joshua Chaplinsky

In this experimental, epistolary work created from “excerpts from various memoirs, novels, screenplay adaptations, and documents of public records,” estranged twins reunite after their father’s death, only to realize their family has been hiding some ghostly secrets. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : The Overlook Press

The Revelations by Erik Hoel

This debut takes on “neuroscience, death, and the search for the theory of human consciousness,” as a disgraced scientist’s attempt at a comeback is derailed when he becomes fixated on his colleague’s suspicious demise. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Baen

Rich Man’s Sky by Wil McCarthy

Earth’s richest men—a quartet of trillionaires—have taken over space as their own elite, lawless playground. When an all-female military team poses as space colonists to infiltrate their operation, they realize restoring the balance of power is going to be tougher than they thought. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Akashic Books

A River Called Time by Courttia Newland

A man who’s able to separate his spirit from his body explores a parallel dimension where slavery never existed—but soon realizes he’s in danger when he learns another person with his same power also exists in that other reality. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Pegasus Books

The Science of Middle-earth: A New Understanding of Tolkien and His World edited by Roland Lehoucq, Loïc Mangin, and Jean-Sébastien Steyer

This nonfiction book, written by a range of scientists (astrophysicists, botanists, physicians, volcanologists, and others) and fully illustrated, explores how J.R.R. Tolkien’s interest in science helped shaped his worldbuilding in Middle-earth. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : DAW

Titan Song by Dan Stout

The Carter Archives noir fantasy series continues as Carter takes on a new case. This time, it involves a murdered musician whose death turns out to be connected to other crimes—and whose secrets begin to ensnare the detective himself. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Quirk Books

Whisper Down the Lane by Clay McLeod Chapman

This horror novel draws inspiration from the “Satanic Panic” hysteria of the 1980s; it’s about an art teacher who’s still reeling from being accused of a terrible crime 30 years prior, and the fate of his now-grown accuser. (April 6)

Advertisement

Image : Tor Books

Breath by Breath by Morgan Llywelyn

The Step by Step sci-fi trilogy concludes after a nuclear war, as a group of survivors still living in their small town struggle to rebuild despite all they’ve lost. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Angry Robot

Composite Creatures by Caroline Hardaker

A young married couple must learn to survive in a strange new reality as the world slowly starts ending around them. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Ace

Gifting Fire by Alina Boyden

After her father calls in a favor, a princess attempts a political negotiation with a neighboring kingdom—only to find herself kidnapped by a rival who wants both her and her kingdom. It’ll take all her skills as a thief, a royal, and a courtesan to free herself and her people. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Ace

The Girl and the Mountain by Mark Lawrence

The second entry in the Book of the Ice series follows an ice triber who dares to challenge the ruling priests in her frozen land; after she’s exiled, she heads off on an epic journey searching for a new home. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Tor Books

The Helm of Midnight by Marina Lostetter

Described as “Hannibal meets Mistborn,” this first entry in a new trilogy begins with the theft of a death mask that’s imbued with a serial killer’s malevolent spirit—enabling him to pick up right where he left off. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Solaris

The House of Styx by Derek Künsken

Set 250 years before the author’s Quantum Magician, this first book in a new series digs into the beginnings of the Quantum Evolution, charting danger and intrigue among the colonists living in giant ships within the clouds of Venus. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Red Hook

The Light of the Midnight Stars by Rena Rossner

This fantasy novel inspired by Jewish folklore and fairytales follows three Hungarian sisters, all skilled in the practice of King Solomon’s sacred magic, who must negotiate the future as Jewish people across Europe become imperiled. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Del Rey

Malice by Heather Walter

This retelling of the Sleeping Beauty story imagines that the dark sorceress and the cursed princess fall for each other, against all the odds. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Berkley

Near the Bone by Christina Henry

A woman living on an isolated mountain with a man hiding a monstrous secret must do damage control when strangers appear, looking for the mysterious creature said to be roaming the surrounding forest. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Pocket Books

Star Trek: TNG: Shadows Have Offended by Cassandra Rose Clarke

This original novel based on The Next Generation picks up with the crew of the Enterprise as they’re escorting guests to Betazed for a cultural event—but then encounter trouble when they must make an unplanned stop at a Federation science station in crisis. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Blackstone Publishing

Stormland by John Shirley

Climate change means Charleston, South Carolina is besieged by hurricane-level storms every day of the year. Despite that, people still live there, often for nefarious reasons—and it’s up to an ex-killer and an ex-U.S. Marshall to try and bring order to the region. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Tor Teen

Victories Greater Than Death by Charlie Jane Anders

The first YA novel from the io9 co-founder and acclaimed author of All the Birds in the Sky is a space adventure about a teen girl who realizes her destiny—and how it’s linked to an intergalactic war—is not what she expected it to be. (April 13)

Advertisement

Image : Amulet Books

Atlantis: The Accidental Invasion by Gregory Mone

A girl raised in high-tech, undersea Atlantis dreams of exploring the fabled world above the surface—while a boy who’s part of the “Sun People” stows away on his father’s climate-change research trip. Both end up discovering far more adventure than they ever imagined. (April 20)

Advertisement

Image : John Joseph Adams Books Paper

A Dark Queen Rises by Ashok Banker

The second Burnt Empire book follows a mother-daughter team who flee the family’s controlling patriarch and head across the desert—but freedom is not guaranteed, especially with the young girl’s magical talents in high demand by both mortals and demigods. (April 20)

Advertisement

Image : Tor Books

Fortress of Magi by Mirah Bolender

The Chronicles of Amicae fantasy trilogy—about a bomb squad tasked with defusing magical weapons—concludes as the city of Amicae faces an alarmingly uncertain fate. (April 20)

Advertisement

Image : Harper Voyager

The Galaxy, and the Ground Within by Becky Chambers

The Wayfarers series continues with this Galactic Commons tale of an intergalactic truck stop on the planet of Gora, a place where everybody usually just passes on through—until all traffic is grounded and a gaggle of would-be travelers are forced to wait it out together. (April 20)

Advertisement

Image : Tor Books

The Last Watch by J.S. Dewes

Billed as “The Expanse meets Game of Thrones,” this novel kicks off the Divide series and introduces the misfit and outcast Sentinels tasked with preventing the edge of the universe from collapsing. (April 20)

Advertisement

Image : Orbit

The Queen of Izmoroz by Jon Skovron

The Goddess War series continues as the victorious ruler Sonya must now negotiate with her allies—while her brother, the wizard Sebastian, is left to stew in his defeat and plot revenge. (April 20)

Advertisement

Image : DAW

Spectrum by Julie E. Czerneda

The Web Shifter’s Library series continues with shapeshifting alien Esen’s travels through the universe, as she tracks a sinister entity that’s targeting the home planet of the All Species’ Library of Linguistics and Culture. (April 20)

Advertisement

Image : Three Rooms Press

Voyagers by Robert Silverberg

This collection gathers 12 short stories and novellas from the Hugo-winning author’s 60-plus year career. (April 20)

Advertisement

Image : Watkins Publishing

The Alien Stars and Other Novellas by Tim Pratt

This collection of previously unpublished novellas is set in the same universe as the Hugo-winning author’s Axiom trilogy. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Tor Trade

Beautiful Ones by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

A woman who longs to advance her social class finds that her uncontrollable telekinetic powers are holding her back—but her outlook brightens considerably when she meets a fellow telekinetic who helps her develop her talents. Unfortunately, he’s got a secret that could ruin their romance, and more. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Tor Teen

Chaos on CatNet by Naomi Kritzer

The sequel to Catfishing on CatNet finds Steph, Nell, and the AI CheshireCat tracking down an entity that’s causing trouble in the real world by exerting its violent influence online. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : G.P. Putnam’s Sons

The End of Men by Christina Sweeney-Baird

In 2025 Scotland, men start dying off from a mysterious virus; this book details various first-person perspectives of the women left behind, including the doctor who first identified the outbreak, a social historian, a scientist searching for a vaccine, and others. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Orbit

Eye of the Sh*t Storm by Jackson Ford

The Frost Files continue as telekinetic government agent Teagan Frost fights off one powerful being after another who seem hellbent on destroying Los Angeles. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Tordotcom

Fugitive Telemetry by Martha Wells

Murderbot returns! In this adventure, it discovers a dead body in a space station mall—then gets roped into the investigation, much to its extreme annoyance. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Tor Teen

Gilded Serpent by Danielle L. Jensen

The author returns to the world of Dark Shores and Dark Skies for this fantasy tale featuring the characters of Teriana, Marcus, Lydia, and Killian. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Quirk Books

Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O’Neal

A woman who must leave college due to Lyme disease joins an online support group, only to go on a wild road trip when one of her newfound friends suddenly goes missing. Could a werewolf be involved? (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : William Morrow

Meet Me in Another Life by Catriona Silvey

Over several lifetimes, the same two people meet and must puzzle through the mysterious force that’s drawing them together before they run out of chances. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Greenwillow Books

On This Unworthy Scaffold by Heidi Heilig

The Shadow Players fantasy trilogy concludes as main character Jetta’s homeland erupts in a civil war led by a sinister necromancer. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Tachyon Publications

Robot Artists and Black Swans by Bruce Sterling

The veteran sci-fi author writes as Bruno Argento, fantascienza writer, in this collection of Italian-themed fantasy and sci-fi stories, some of which are being published in English for the first time. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Rebellion

Sexton Blake’s New Order introduced by Mark Hodder

The classic character—described as a blend of Sherlock Holmes and James Bond—returns for a series of 1960s-set stories involving aliens, supremely weird science, and supervillians. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Solaris

The Storm’s Betrayal by Corry L. Lee

The sequel to Weave the Lightning returns to its Russia-inspired world where a member of the resistance tries to use her magic to assassinate a tyrannical leader. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Philomel Books

Trouble in the Stars by Sarah Prineas

A shapeshifter appropriately named “Trouble” is wanted by the law, so they take the form of a human boy and stow away on a starship—only to see their adventures take a complicated and dangerous turn. (April 27)

Advertisement

Image : Subterranean

The Best of Harry Turtledove by Harry Turtledove

This collection gathers 24 short stories by the veteran alt-history specialist. (April 30)

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.