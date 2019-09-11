Image: Apple TV+ (Twitter)

The spectral detective is back, but not quite as you know him. Apple TV+ has announced a “reinvention” of the PBS children’s show Ghostwriter—only this time it’s less about Brooklyn kids solving neighborhood mysteries with their ghostly pal, and more...Legends of Tomorrow Jr.

According to a press release, Apple TV+ is working on a new version of Ghostwriter. The original series, which ran from 1992 to 1995, was about a group of kids from Brooklyn who came across a haunted book (the ghost was a runaway slave who was killed by slavers while teaching others to read, yeah that’s totally true), and together they work to solve mysteries around New York. It was praised for its diverse cast, and was filmed on location in Brooklyn.

This version is a tad different, by which I mean the plot is quite different. It’s about a haunted bookstore that releases fictional characters into the kids’ neighborhood, and they have to work with Ghostwriter to put them back. So basically, it’s Night at the Museum. Or the fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow, when they were finding mythical creatures from stories and legends—only without the time travel or sci-fi erotica (hopefully). Here’s the synopsis:

Ghostwriter, a reinvention of the beloved original series, follows four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.

Ghostwriter stars newcomers Amadi Chapata, Justin Sanchez, Isaac Arellanes, and Hannah Levinson. It debuts on Apple TV+ November 1.

