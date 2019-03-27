Lyanna Mormont, the Lady of Bear Island, doesn’t mess around. She tells it like it is. A surprise to no one, that likely means she’ll be the one smart voice in the room on Game of Thrones, confronting her new king about his new girlfriend, the Mother of Dragons. That’s right, looks like it’s not just a fling. They’re sitting in a tree, incest K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

Spanish publication XLSeminal (via Watchers on the Wall) recently published its set visit from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. There were some interesting tidbits in there—like how they made the Winterfell set about a third bigger, most likely for the battle scene, to include new areas like a library.

But the most interesting of all was this one-off confession from Kit Harington about the nature of Jon’s relationship with Daenerys. He was speaking to one of the earlier scenes we’ve seen glimpses of in teasers, when Jon and Dany first arrive at Winterfell.

“It’s one of the first scenes of the season, when Daenerys meets Jon’s family, who is now her boyfriend,” Harington said (translated from Spanish). “It’s a difficult situation for him.”

Whoa whoa whoa. Wait a minute. Boyfriend? That’s, um, new. I figured they were just getting started, figuring out what they were and where they stood. But apparently, their relationship has already gone from “boinking on the ship” to a full-on exclusive “thing.” I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, though. Jon and Dany are clearly very serious people, but also pretty impulsive and quick-to-action. Plus, we’ve talked before about Jon and Dany’s relationship, specifically how Dany’s love for Jon will likely be affected by him discovering his true parentage as a Targaryen. But hearing Harington confirm that they’re an official “ship.” Well, that’s something.

However, it’s not nearly as cool as hearing actress Bella Ramsey immediately talk smack about it. Lyanna is obviously a little pissed about being put in a situation she didn’t think she was signing up for. “[Lyanna] is not very happy with the arrival of a foreign queen,” Thorne said.

Oh shit.

Game of Thrones returns April 14.

