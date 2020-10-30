Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
MoviesHorror

Anything Can Happen in the Halloween Gif Party

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:gif party
gif partyhalloweenchilling adventures of sabrinatim currythe worst witch
5
Save
It’s amazing how many things can happen on Halloween.
Image: ITV Central

Happy All Hallows Eve Eve! It’s a time when anything can happen—your dog might even turn into a cat. We’re celebrating this unholiest of days with a Friday gif party. But be warned: These ghosts and ghouls get into it.

Advertisement

Be sure to leave your favorite dancing or party gif in the comments. Bonus points for including tricks, treats, or any combination thereof. I know some of you are gonna want to include David S. Pumpkins and you know what I’m totally cool with it. Forget the haters who say David S. Pumpkins is over, I say his reign is just beginning. The skeletons are part of it!

Advertisement

Let’s be honest: 2020 is weird. Most of us aren’t doing much on Halloween. I didn’t even make a costume this year. But sometimes, when times are tough, you’ve just gotta dance it out. So let’s do that.

Party on, witches.
Image: Netflix
G/O Media may get a commission
Eight Sleep Pod Cover
Eight Sleep Pod Cover
Use the promo code KINJA175

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Joss Whedon’s Lawyers Deny Ray Fisher’s Newest Allegations

Extreme Life Thrived in Hot Asteroid Pit After Dinosaur Extinction, Evidence Suggests

Exxon Pays Off Shareholders, Lays Off Workers

Author Behind Bogus Hunter Biden Report Isn't Real Either

DISCUSSION

imodok
iMODOK