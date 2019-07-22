Image: Daniel Acuna (Marvel Comics)

Superman: Red Son is getting the animated treatment. Get a first look at Zack Snyder’s new zombie movie. Caity Lotz will step behind the camera on the next season of Legends of Tomorrow. Plus, a creepy new Scary Stories poster, the return of Wynonna Earp, and a look at the return of The Terror. Wash away those post-Comic-Con blues with some spoilers!



Ghost Draft

Yvonne Strahovski will star alongside Chris Pratt in Ghost Draft, a mysterious new sci-fi film from Chris McKay (LEGO: Batman). Unfortunately, details on the film’s plot are still currently under wraps. [Variety]

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes

Director Dustin Ferguson (Amityville: Evil Never Dies, Direct to Video: Straight to Video Horror of the ‘90s) recently announced on Facebook he’s filmed the first scene of an Attack of the Killer Tomatoes reboot.

Army of the Dead

Dave Bautista enlists Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, Raül Castillo, Chris D’Elia and Nora Arnezeder in his war against the undead in a new cast photo courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

Superman: Red Son

DC announced a direct-to-video animated film adapting Mark Millar, Dave Johnson, Andrew Robinson, Walden Wong, and Killian Plunkett’s popular Superman: Red Son is now in development at San Diego Comic-Con. [DC Blog]

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster of the Jangly Man to freak you out with.

Zombieland: Double Tap

Bloody-Disgusting also has this teaser poster for the long-awaited Zombieland sequel—straight from San Diego Comic-Con.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

After desecrating a sacred temple, Dora the Explorer and friends face mortal peril in a new clip from Dora and the Lost City of Gold.





The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie revealed he’s recently been fitted for his Captain America costume, noting “it looks really good” during an interview with MTV News. Read more on that series and the other Disney+ Marvel shows we learned at SDCC here.

NOS4A2



Coming Soon reports AMC’s series about a geriatric, Christmas-themed vampire has been renewed for a second season.

The Boys

Amazon’s The Boys has also been quietly renewed for a second season ahead of its July 26 premiere. [TV Line]

Legends of Tomorrow

Entertainment Weekly reports Caity Lotz will make her directorial debut on the fifth episode of Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth season.

Supernatural

During the Supernatural panel at San Diego Comic-Con, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb confirmed Jake Abel will reprise his role as Dean and Sam’s half-brother, Adam, for the show’s final season. [TV Line]

Riverdale

TV Line reports Shannen Doherty will guest-star on Riverdale’s Luke Perry tribute episode in a “special” but currently undisclosed role.

The Terror: Infamy

A series of bizarre, possibly supernatural deaths plague a Japanese internment camp during the Second World War in both the San Diego Comic-Con trailer and a five-minute featurette for The Terror: Infamy.

Impulse

Netflix’s teleporting teenager series, Impulse, returns for a second season with this exclusive look from San Diego Comic-Con.

Project Blue Book

Hynek & Quinn investigate the Roswell cover-up in a new clip from the second season of Project Blue Book.

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna Earp quips “Your mom!” to an evil apiarist in this long-awaited San Diego Comic-Con trailer for season four.

Nancy Drew

“Everyone’s a suspect” in this teaser trailer for the CW’s Nancy Drew.

neXt

John Slattery investigates a string of crimes committed by an artificial intelligence in the San Diego Comic-Con trailer for neXt.

The Rocketeer

Disney Junior reboots The Rocketeer as an edutainment series for children aged 2-7 in another new trailer from San Diego Comic-Con.

Killjoys

Finally, Dutch wields a flamethrower in the trailer for “Blame It on the Rain,” next week’s episode of Killjoys.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.