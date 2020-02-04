Anthony Mackie’s Takeshi Kovacs Suits Up in Altered Carbon Season 2's Teaser

Will Yun Lee and Anthony Mackie are Takeshi Kovacs. Image : Netflix

The new season of Altered Carbon is just around the corner, so it’s about time we get to see The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie in action as our new Takeshi Kovacs.

If you watched the first season of the Netflix series, you’ll recall the tech in this world allows you to wear “sleeves” of other peoples’ bodies, with your mind (hopefully) intact. Will Yun Lee’s Takeshi Kovacs was mostly played by Joel Kinnaman the first time around but this season—consisting of eight episodes—will see Mackie step into his shoes. Here’s a first-look teaser:

And here’s the latest summary for the season, straight from Netflix, as well as some new stills: “Season 2 finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries-old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry). After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs finds himself recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?”

I will admit I wasn’t sold on this series, but I am looking forward to more Poe. Plus, Luke Cage’s Simone Missick is joining the cast this time around!

Altered Carbon season two will begin streaming on Netflix on February 27.

