How strict was secrecy on the Avengers: Endgame? Wel, Anthony Mackie didn’t learn what happened to his character until one of his co-stars let him know.

As we’ve discussed before, only a few actors working on Avengers: Endgame got access to anything like a full script, which means that some actors just didn’t quite know what their characters were up to. According to a recent interview with IMDB, it was up to the much-more-in-the-know Chris Evans to tell Anthony Mackie what happens to his character at the end of the movie.



Which, for Mackie, is good news: he gets to become Captain America.



“We were at his house and he goes, ‘You excited?’ And I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ and he goes, ‘You don’t know?’ He jumps up, runs out of the room and comes back in with the script,” Mackie said.



The two read the ending together, and Mackie said they shared a lovely moment, bonding over the legacy of their characters. “We cried. We drank. We laughed,” he said. “I am very happy I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the shield, but to tell me it was happening.”



It’s poetic, honestly. In both real life and in fiction, Steve Rogers got to personally pass on the shield.



Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.



