He’ll be back. Screenshot : Netflix

To fight a robot, you might just need a robot. Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris star in the first trailer for Netflix’s Outside the Wire, about a drone pilot tasked with helping his superior officer located a doomsday device. There’s just one tiny detail: His boss is an android.



Netflix has released the first trailer for Outside the Wire, a near-future military sci-fi flick that stars Idris as Leo, a disgraced drone pilot who’s been sent into a war zone filled with humans, machines, and everything in between. Once there, Leo is tasked with helping Harp (Mackie) locate a deadly doomsday device before the insurgents do. Much to his surprise, Leo discovers that Mackie is an incredible complex android, created to be an unstoppable war machine.

This is Mackie’s latest Netflix project, following his turn as Takeshi Kovacs in season two of Altered Carbon (which has been canceled ) as well as his starring role in Synchronic—he’s also set to take up Captain America’s mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ next year.

Idris previously starred on FX’s Snowfall, though he was also seen in episodes of The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror. Outside the Wire was directed by Mikael Hafstrom and written by The Division game developers Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale, and also stars Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands), Michael Kelly (Jack Ryan), and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones).

Outside the Wire starts streaming on Netflix on January 15, 2021.

