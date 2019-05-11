Image: Marvel Studios

What all is hiding in the mysterious Quantum Realm? If Ant Man & The Wasp had given us a more detailed glance, it might have looked something like this.

The mysterious reality, central as a plot device to, at this point, several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is undoubtedly home to a lot of things we don’t know about. According to concept artist Jackson Sze, one of those things conceived for possible inclusion in Ant-Man & The Wasp was Microverse City, a tiny metropolis nestled in the Quantum Realm.



The city, while not explored in the film, would certainly help explain how Janet van Dyne survived in the Realm for several years. It’s also a fascinating, vivid bit of design, utterly alien, built out of whatever tiny stuff one can find floating around quantum space.

After all, like, she had to have gone to the bathroom somewhere, right? Right?



