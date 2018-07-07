Image: Marvel Studios

Making a fight scene for a big superhero movie is complicated. Making a fight scene where the heroes are constantly shrinking and growing is even more complicated.

In another entry in Vanity Fair’s excellent “Notes on a Scene” series, Payton Reed opens up about the techniques used to blend CGI and live-action to create fights that make physics sense and look incredible at the same time.

Advertisement

This is fascinating stuff. The giant salt shaker? Not real, but there was some plexiglas that the guy ran into to get the same effect for shooting. Tiny Wasp? CGI, of course, but Evangeline Lily’s face was shot in a camera array to superimpose on all of her CGI costumed actions. And there is, in general, a lot more practical work in these fights than I’d expect. And Reed does a fantastic job of laying it all out.

Watch the video below, though note there are some minor spoilers for the situation and choreography of a fight scene. And the life and times of one giant salt shaker.