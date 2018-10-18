Image: Marvel

You can count on Scott Lang to make the simple act of rescuing a cat stuck in a tree into a gargantuan task—literally!



Last year Marvel launched Marvel Super Hero Adventures, a new take on the vast comic book universe of Marvel Comics aimed at young kids (and fans of garbage truck larceny). While the endeavor eventually spawned merchandise and books based on the cutesy, chibi-styled heroes, Adventures is primarily focused on fun shorts where Spider-Man and his amazing friends get caught up in all sorts of superpowered shenanigans.

The second season of shorts is set to kick off next week on Disney Junior and the Disney Channel, and to celebrate, io9's got an exclusive look at one of them, “Evil Mittens,” which is of course about a cat gone rogue:

Good thing Spider-Man was conveniently nearby grabbing a hot dog. What is it with the webhead and those, anyway?

Marvel Super Hero Adventures kicks off with five new shorts airing daily on Disney Channel and Disney Junior starting from October 22 at 9:25 a.m.