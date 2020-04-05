Ant-Man 3 Has Picked Up a Rick and Morty Writer

Evangeline Lill y and Paul Rudd in Ant Man & The Wasp. Image : Marvel Studios

Marvel usually goes for some humor in their movies, but few are as explicitly comedy focused as the Ant-Man series has been. Which explains why Marvel would turn to one of TV’s most effective surreal comedies to find talent.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has tapped Jeff Loveness, writer and producer on Cartoon Network’s Rick and Morty, to write the script for the inevitable but technically unannounced Ant-Man 3. Loveness has a strong history in comedy: in addition to his work on Rick and Morty, he was a regular writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live! from 2011 through 2015 and did some work for the Onion News Network before that. He also has some Marvel experience, having written a Groot book in 2016.

Advertisement

Loveness will be joined by returning director Peyton Reed and Ant-Man stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. According to THR, the deal happened early in the course of Hollywood’s virtual shutdown amidst the pandemic.

Ant-Man 3 was originally slated for 2022 , but the wait will likely be even longer now due to the effect the novel coronavirus is having on the entertainment industry. Marvel’s new film schedule is likely still somewhat in flux, but I’d imagine Ant-Man 3 is happening sometime after the already announced films. So it’ll be a while.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.