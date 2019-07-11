Image: Daniel Acuna (Marvel Comics)

A Wrinkle in Time’s Storm Reid could be joining the cast of The Suicide Squad. The Walking Dead spinoff casts another major character. Flash and Supergirl set photos reveal some new looks for hero and villain alike. Plus, what’s to come on The Handmaid’s Tale, more American Horror Story: 1984 casting, and a shocking death on The 100. Spoilers, away!



The Suicide Squad

Storm Reid is now in talks to play the daughter of Idris Elba’s unconfirmed character in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. [The Wrap]

The Eternals

According to Variety, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is rumored to have joined the cast of Marvel’s The Eternals, with the trade offhandedly placing her in the alleged company of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani in a recent story about Marvel’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Crawl

Kaya Scodelario and a hapless police officer get chomped in two new clips from Crawl.

Luz

Screen Media has released a new trailer for Luz, the story of a taxi driver stalked by a demonically possessed woman

Every Time I Die

We also have the trailer for Every Time I Die, a functional mashup of Quantum Leap and Tru Calling in which a recently deceased man protects the lives of his friends from inside their bodies.

Tell Me A Story

Carrie-Anne Moss has joined the cast of Tell Me A Story’s second season as Rebecca, “the steely matriarch of the Pruitt family” who “keeps her emotions firmly in check” but is now “ready to start focusing on herself.” Deadline also has word Danielle Campbell is confirmed to return as Olivia, a Nashville student pursuing a master’s degree in Philosophy and Comparative Literature with “ties to the Sleeping Beauty storyline.”

Untitled Walking Dead Spinoff

According to The Wrap, Alexa Mansour will play one of the “two young female protagonists” of the second Walking Dead spinoff. Nicolas Cantu and Hal Cumpston have also been cast in supporting roles.

Lovecraft Country

Meanwhile, Tony Goldwyn has been cast as Samuel Braithwhite, a family man “who views people as assets and objects, and outsiders, including his daughter Christina, as inferiors” in HBO’s adaptation of Lovecraft Country. [Deadline]

The 100

Henry Ian Kusick confirmed on Twitter his character Kane really did die on this week’s episode of The 100.

American Horror Story: 1984

Pose star Angelica Ross also took to Twitter to reveal she’s secured a role in the ninth season of American Horror Story.

Falcon & Winter Soldier

The Wrap reports John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad has joined the writing staff of Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series, Falcon & Winter Soldier.

The Flash

The first batch of set photos from The Flash’s sixth season reveal new looks for Killer Frost, and the return of both Godspeed and his uncomfortable god-crotch.

Supergirl

Additional set photos from the fifth season of Supergirl give us a better look at Kara’s new ‘do.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Finally, Offred plans to stab Mrs. Waterford in the promo for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, “Heroic.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.