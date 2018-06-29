Image: Kano (Valiant Comics)

Kevin Feige says a sequel to Doctor Strange is in the works. HBO’s Watchmen show adds a few more mysterious members to its cast. Jordan Peele’s new scifi anthology series is heading to Youtube. Plus, behind the scenes on Wonder Woman 1984, Chloe Grace Moretz on the Suspiria remake, and more. Spoilers get!



Faith

According to Deadline, Sony is now developing a film based on the Valiant Entertainment character, Faith Herbert, the geeky, plus-sized member of the Harbingers with the ability to fly. American Gods writer Maria Melnik is set to write.

Doctor Strange 2

In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, Kevin Feige confirmed a sequel to Doctor Strange is in development.

Sometimes it’s where do those characters pop up? [Doctor] Strange, you know, whenever we do another Strange one, which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange, and yet he’s a very big part of [Avengers:] Infinity War. So it is just a good problem to have when you have too many beloved characters that people want to see more of, whilst keeping to our core belief that we need to keep exploring nuance and keep doing different types of things.

Doctor Sleep

Speaking of doctors, Variety reports Rebecca Ferguson is in talks to play a currently undisclosed character in the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep.

Wonder Woman 1984

Just Jared has set photos of Gal Gadot and Chris Pine fleeing a museum.

Meanwhile, a new casting call is looking for “joggers” available to work in Alexandria, Virginia on July 7. Applicants must be available either today or tomorrow for a fitting.





Missing Link

Laika’s latest is currently slated for an April 19, 2019 release date. [Coming Soon]

Suspiria

In a recent interview with Indiewire, Chloe Grace-Moretz hyped the Suspiria remake as “the closest to modern Stanley Kubrick I’ve ever seen.”

This is a really big statement, but this is the closest to modern Stanley Kubrick I‘ve ever seen. You’re put into a world, which I can only describe it as being like ‘The Shining’ in a lot of ways, where you’re just encompassed in a filmmaker’s brain and you’re just implanted in there, and there’s nothing like it that you will ever see. That was a crazy movie to be a part of. Here’s the thing, it’s so secretive that it’s super locked down. It’s secretive and I want it to be secretive because you guys are gonna be so shocked. It is WILD. It’s crazy. I can say this, I speak German mainly in the movie. So you won’t recognize me very well. I seem like a different person and I sound like a different person.

It: Chapter 2

James McAvoy posted several behind-the-scenes Polaroids on his Instagram account.

Grudge

A brand-new U.S. remake of The Grudge under a slightly more truncated title has officially begun filming.

Angry Birds 2

Sony has pushed up the release date from September 20, 2019 to September 6, giving you slightly less time to mentally prepare. [Coming Soon]

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Coming Soon has the latest poster.

Johnny English Strikes Again

Johnny English returns for a third outing on a new poster from Screen Rant.

Mortal Engines

A new featurette takes us behind-the-scenes of Peter Jackson’s latest.

Now Apocalypse

Deadline reports R.J. Mitte and Under the Dome’s Grace Victoria Cox have joined the cast in recurring roles. Mitte will play Leif, a “hot guy who becomes a temptation for Carly (Kelly Berglund) after she meets him by the pool in Palm Springs” while Cox is Amber, “Carly’s roommate who complains to her about another disastrous Tinder date.”

Future Man

Shaun Brown has joined the cast as Hatchet, “a member of a unique family that Wolf becomes a part of in a case of mistaken identity.” [TV Line]

Watchmen

Sleepy Hollow’s Tom Mison has joined the cast of HBO’s Watchmen in a currently undisclosed role, alongside Frances Fisher and Jacob Ming-Trent. [TV Line]

Ghosted

Sad news: Ghosted had been canceled at Fox. [TV Line]

Gideon Falls

THR reports a TV series based on Jeff Lemire’s comic book, Gideon Falls, is now in development at former Valiant Entertainment CEO Dinseh Shamdasani’s new production company, Hivemind. In a press release, Shamdasani stated:

Gideon Falls is one of the most inventive stories in comics today, colliding a psychologically complex and intellectually nuanced cast against a stark and terrifying terrain of science fiction and horror. It’s no surprise that it comes from the brilliant minds of two of the most talented creators in the comics medium — Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino — or that it sparked a massive multi-studio bidding war.

Weird City

Jordan Peele’s scifi/comedy anthology series, Weird City, has received a six-episode order at Youtube. THR reports the series is set in “the not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird.”

Each episode will explore issues that pertain to present-day life in Weird — stories that can only be told through the prism of sci-fi and comedy.

American Horror Story



TV Guide reports season eight premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 10/9c on FX.

The Gifted

The French website Les Toiles Heroiques has character posters from San Diego Comic-Con. Why have character posters for everyone when you could just mash characters together?

The Originals

KSiteTV has images from July 11’s episode, “There In The Disappearing Light.” Head over there to see the rest.

The 100

KSiteTV also has images from July 17’s episode of The 100, “The Warrior’s Will.” More at the link.

The Outpost

Still yet, KSiteTV has images from the series premiere of The Outpost, “One is the Loneliest Number.” Click through for more.

Cloak & Dagger

Finally, Tandy goes undercover as a Roxxon intern in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Funhouse Mirrors.”

