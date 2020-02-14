Another Tiny The Batman Tease, Dark Army Updates, and More

“Did I leave the kettle on? Or, more likely, did Alfred?” Image : Matt Reeves ( Vimeo

Some familiar Jurassic World faces will return for round three. There’s good news for Avenue 5 fans. Robert Englund makes his one pitch for returning to Freddy Krueger. Doctor Who teases the rise of the Cybermen. Plus, what’s to come in another Gotham City, on Batwoman. Happy spoilentine’s day, spoiler lovers!



Jurassic World 3

Collider reports Jurassic World stars Jake Johnson and Omar Sy will reprise their roles as Lowry and Barry in Jurassic World 3.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Robert Englund stated he doesn’t think he’ll “ever don the makeup again” to play Freddy Krueger but has a specific role in mind if they ever decide to remake Dream Warriors.

I don’t think I’ll ever don the makeup again. I’m a little too old for that. I’m a little long in the tooth to play Freddy now. I think if I was doing it, it would be more like Freddy vs. Viagra. I would love to be invited back if they decide to reboot A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: The Dream Warriors. I would love to come back and maybe play the dream analyst (the character of Dr. Elizabeth Simms, played by Elizabeth Pointer), the woman in the therapy sessions who doesn’t believe that there can be such a thing as a collective nightmare that’s common to a group of people. I think it would be fun for the fans, it would be fun for me to play the part originally played by a woman and do a flip on that. I think there’s kind of a tradition in the horror genre of cameos like that, so that would be fun for me. But I have no idea whether they’re going to go on and create completely new stories or whether they’re going to go back and do prequels or origin stories on the Freddy Krueger myth. I don’t know what they’re up to. So, I’m just waiting to hear.

Dark Army

Paul Feig recently spoke to Collider about his intentions for Universal’s Dark Army.

I really want this to bring the same feeling that those old monster movies that I loved growing up watching [did]. I’m not as interested in doing a horror movie as I am in doing a true monster film. So, hopefully that will see the light of day. You never know in Hollywood these days, but I love it. I’m very excited about it. I’m excited about the characters that I’ve created and about some of the ones that I’ve been able bring over from the old movies.

Save Yourselves!

Following its Sundance premiere, Bleecker Street has acquired the global distribution rights to Save Yourselves!, a sci-fi comedy from writer-directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson in which “a hip Brooklyn couple” camping in the woods remain “blissfully unaware when aliens attack the Earth.” [Deadline]

The Batman

Jeffrey Wright showed off his new Bat-Signal on Twitter to go with last night’s big Batman reveal.

Avenue 5

Excellent news—Deadline reports HBO has renewed Avenue 5 for a second season.

Meanwhile, Iris must vet standup comedian jokes in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “He’s Only There to Stop His Skeleton from Falling Over. ”

Billie (Lenora Crichlow) seeks her moment in the limelight after stepping in to help Ryan (Hugh Laurie) during the ship’s newest crisis. Iris (Suzy Nakamura) vets comedian Jordan Hatwal’s (Himesh Patel) material for the Halfway Home Party, which Judd (Josh Gad) has decided should go on as planned. Doug (Kyle Bornheimer) tries to get in the way of Mia’s (Jessica St. Clair) newfound sexual freedom.

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV also has an entirely unsurprising synopsis for “Ascension of the Cybermen, ” the penultimate episode of this season of Doctor Who.

The Doctor and her friends must protect the last of the human race against the Cybermen.

Batwoman

Nocturna comes to Gotham in photos from “Drink Me, ” the February 23 episode of Batwoman.

Supernatural

Meanwhile, Misha Collins has asked fans to text him directly for spoiler photos from the final episodes of Supernatural.

Hunters

Amazon Prime has released a violent, red band trailer for Hunters curiously set to The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog. ”

Legacies

Finally, Alexis Denisof plays Sherlock Holmes in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legacies.

