Image: Signet Books

Meet the stars of the new Kim Possible movie. George Lucas talks about the politics of scifi in a new clip from James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction. Plus, teeny new snippets of Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story footage, and what’s to come on Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and Gotham. To me, my spoilers!







The Long Walk

A film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1979 post-apocalyptic novel, The Long Walk, which concerns a deadly walkathon in which contestants must keep a pace of four miles per hour without stopping, is now in development at New Line. James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) is slated to write and produce. [THR]

Advertisement

The Secret Life of Pets 2



Harrison Ford has joined the voice cast of The Secret Life of Pets 2. Though no details on his character are presently available, this will be Ford’s first animation voiceover since The Star Wars Holiday Special. Other newly-minted cast members include Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Hadish, Nick Kroll, and Pete Holmes. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Laika’s Film Five

Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, and Zach Galifianakis have joined the voice cast of Laika’s next film, a “globetrotting comedy-adventure” with “a profound message of acceptance and finding one’s place codenamed “Film Five.” [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Kim Possible

Sadie Stanley (Game Shakers) and Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) have been cast as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable, respectively. Watch the original animated series’ stars Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle make the announcement in a video from the Disney Channel.





Christopher Robin

Two new photos from Entertainment Weekly may have you wondering, “who is this movie for?” but it’s hard to deny the adorableness of Pooh and Friends getting what counts for some sun in mid-20th century Britain.

Advertisement

Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween

Bloody-Disgusting has the film’s official logo.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2

Deadpool shills for IMAX in the latest promo.

Avengers: Infinity War

The final TV spot has the most knowing glances between heroes yet.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

A new German trailer includes a few new snippets of footage.

The Purge

William Baldwin has joined the cast of USA’s The Purge as Don Ryker, the managing partner at Jane’s (Amanda Warren) investment firm who harbors “a Purge night secret.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Gotham

Gordon doesn’t think there’ll be any more earthquakes in the synopsis for “No Man’s Land,” the season finale of Gotham.

Jeremiah warns a skeptical Gordon of more destruction coming Gotham’s way, and Gordon is forced to make a potentially devastating decision. Meanwhile, Barbara rallies together a team to secure her position, as alliances in the underworld shift and prove no one can be trusted. Then, Bruce is forced to come to terms with the future.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Lucifer

After a shocking death, the Lucifer team regroup to solve a murder in the synopsis for the season finale of Lucifer, “A Devil of My Word.”

Shocked by someone’s death, Chloe, Lucifer and the rest of the team work together to investigate and take down the killer. Then, Lucifer has an epiphany, Maze decides to mend a broken friendship and Chloe finally sees the truth.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Coming Soon has a promotional poster and photos from next week’s episode, “Therefore She Is.” More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supergirl

Coming Soon also has images from May 7th’s episode of Supergirl, “Trinity.” Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arrow

Wild Dog, Mr. Terrific, and Black Canary conspire against Diaz in a clip from tonight’s episode.

James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction

Finally, George Lucas discusses Vietnam, The Battle of Endor, his anti-authoritarian leanings, and Queen Amidala’s “thunderous applause” line from Revenge of the Sith in a clip from James Cameron’s documentary series.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.