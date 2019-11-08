Another Marvel Disney+ Show Will Have Connections to the Next Doctor Strange Movie

SpectreVision wants to make its own Lovecraft universe. Some more familiar faces will be returning for Jurassic World 3. Get a first look at the next Scooby-Doo animated movie. Plus, what’s to come on Supernatural and Arrow, new set pictures from The Eternals, and a Game of Thrones star joins Wheel of Time. Spoilers, away!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
In a profile of Disney CEO Bob Iger, Bloomberg reports the upcoming Loki television series will tie-in directly to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as whatever connections Wandavision will have, given Scarlet Witch is also in the film.
The Dunwich Horror/SpectreVision’s H.P. Lovecraft Universe
In a recent interview with Coming Soon, SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah stated he hopes to “build out a Lovecraft universe” of “at least three” films following Richard Stanley’s Color Out of Space, including a new adaptation of The Dunwich Horror.
Jurassic World 3
According to Collider, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith are confirmed to return for Jurassic World 3.
Scream 5
Bloody-Disgusting reports Spyglass Entertainment is now developing a fifth entry in the Scream franchise. Whether the film proves to be a sequel, reboot, remake, or sequel-ignoring follow-up to the 1996 original remains to be seen.
The Unsound
Deadline also has word Netflix is developing a film adaptation of Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole’s graphic novel, The Unsound, from Shazam director David F. Sandberg. The story concerns a psychiatrist returning to “the insane asylum where her mother once worked” as a patient, where she hopes “to quell a bloody wave of horror that’s been unleashed.”
Paranormal Activity 7
A seventh(!) entry in the Paranormal Activity franchise is now slated for a March 19, 2021 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]
Avatar 2-5
Variety reports each film studio in New Zealand lending itself to the production of the Avatar sequels “have apparently been notified that they need to think of their roles as a five-year commitment.”
Scoob!
Fandango has the first official images from next year’s theatrical Scooby-Doo movie. Hopefully, the Sonic the Hedgehog crowd will campaign to give Fred his neon orange ascot back. It’s essential to his mad trapper/draft dodger persona.
The Eternals
More incredibly burry set photos of Angelina Jolie as Thena have surfaced.
Amityville 1974
Bloody-Disgusting also has the upcoming Amityville prequel’s American Film Market sales art poster meant to entice potential investors. What do you think? It’s the same house, but the windows are taller.
The Wheel of Time
Roose Bolten himself, Michael McElhatton, has joined the cast of Amazon’s Wheel of Time series as Tam Al’Thor.
Legacies
Entertainment Weekly has confirmed Kai Parker will reprise his Vampire Diaries role as Chris Wood in an upcoming episode of Legacies.
Devs
Alex Garland’s upcoming sci-fi miniseries, Devs, will now stream exclusively on Hulu instead of airing on FX as previously planned.
See/For All Mankind
TV Guide reports both See and For All Mankind have already been renewed for second seasons at Apple TV+.
Arrow
Lyla double-crosses Oliver in the synopsis for “Reset,” the November 26 episode of Arrow.
YOU CAN’T FIGHT YOUR FATE – After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing a life or death situation that seems very familiar. Laurel (Katie Cassidy) has the opportunity to make amends with the past. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Maya Houston (#806).
Original airdate 11/26/2019.
The Flash
Barry contracts “a hallucinogenic contagion” in the synopsis for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1.”
PART ONE OF THE MID-SEASON FINALE – As Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) stands on the threshold of his impending death in Crisis, his convictions are tested when the monstrous Dr. Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) infects The Flash with a mysterious, hallucinogenic contagion. Meanwhile, reporter Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) uncovers a vast conspiracy. Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#607).
Original airdate 11/26/2019.
Supernatural
Finally, Sam and Dean reprise their Hamill & Ford aliases in the trailer for “Proverbs 17:3” next week’s episode of Supernatural.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.