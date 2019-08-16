Photo: ABC

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Kevin Hart is joining a superheroic comedy. Neill Blomkamp has departed the new RoboCop movie. Pennywise gets snacking in more new It Chapter Two footage. Plus, what’s to come on Fear the Walking Dead and Pennyworth, and we have a mighty need for today’s return of Invader Zim. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Night Wolf

Kevin Hart is now attached to star in and produce Night Wolf, an upcoming comedy from Detective Pikachu screenwriters Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit and STXfilms concerning a recently engaged man (Hart) learning his future father-in-law is secretly the superhero, Night Wolf. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

Untitled Chris Landon Film

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Happy Death Day director Chris Landon revealed he’s currently working on a new film for Blumhouse that will have audiences asking, “why hasn’t that been done before?” Wonderfully vague!

I can’t get into specifics at all, which I would love nothing more than to do, But I can say that, this is so vague, but I am so excited to go make this movie. It’s one of those movies that you sort of go, ‘Wait, why hasn’t that been done before?’ That’s really been the line that we’ve gotten the most when the script has gone out, as we’ve been casting and getting our crew assembled. That’s been the thing I’ve heard over and over again. ‘Wait, wait, they haven’t done this yet?’ And I’m like, ‘Nope.” It’s a really fun movie. I hope people love it. I’m very excited to work with Jason [Blum] again. It’s a really good home for a filmmaker. I get to really do what I want to do and that’s rare in this business. I’m excited. There will be more details coming soon. I know that. I feel like at some point Universal is going to make some kind of an announcement, I just can’t say anything yet.

Advertisement

The Babysitter 2

McG will return to direct a sequel to The Babysitter for Netflix, according to the latest issue of Production Weekly.

Advertisement

Robocop Returns

Neill Blomkamp revealed on Twitter he’s no longer attached to direct Robocop Returns.

Advertisement

Candyman

Meanwhile, production has officially begun on Jordan Peele’s “spiritual sequel” to Candyman from director Nia DaCosta. [Collider]

Advertisement

It Chapter Two

Pennywise eats another child in a new IMAX TV spot for It Chapter Two. Y’know, just a light snack.

Kill Mode

A band of exo-suit clad freedom fighters rescues a girl with superpowers from an evil corporation in the first trailer for the cyberpunk thriller, Kill Mode.





Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

Netflix has also released one final trailer for today release of the Invader Zim movie, Enter the Florpus. Our review will be up shortly!

Agents of SHIELD

Patrick Warburton revealed he will return for Agents of SHIELD’s final season during a recent panel at Dublin Comic-Con.

Yeah, I’m coming back. I shot some stuff recently with those guys. That was a lot of fun.

Advertisement

[Comic Book]

WandaVision

The Disney+ series WandaVision begins filming September 21 in Los Angeles, California, according to Production List.

Advertisement

Fear the Walking Dead

Even amidst the zombie apocalypse, Alicia takes time to appreciate the arts in the synopsis for “You’re Still Here,” the August 25 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

A mysterious artwork catches Alicia’s attention as she tries to find where she belongs in the convoy; Strand and Alicia find themselves in a battle between survivors when their scouting mission goes awry; Al hits a roadblock with Morgan.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Two Sentence Horror Stories

The CW has released a trailer for “Scion,” next week’s episode of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Pennyworth

Finally, Alfred learns the truth about Esme in a clip from “Shirley Bassey,” this week’s episode of Pennyworth.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.