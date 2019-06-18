Image: Sony Pictures

Rumors swirl about potential Shang-Chi casting. Ray Fisher doesn’t think he’s done as the DC movieverse’s Cyborg just yet. Get a look at what’s to come on The Handmaid’s Tale. Plus, new details on Pennyworth, and wild rumors about a new Justice League movie. Spoilers, assemble!



Ghostbusters

In a recent interview with KTLA 5, Annie Potts all-but-confirmed she’s also in talks to appear in the new Ghostbusters.

I have heard some things. If it’s true, what I’ve heard — yeah, I think it’s gonna happen. I think I will.

Shang-Chi

That Hashtag Show reports Ludi Lin is Marvel’s top choice to play Shang-Chi, while Donnie Yen is currently under consideration for an undisclosed supporting role.

Cyborg

In conversation with Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Claire Kramer at Celebrity Fan Fest, Ray Fisher stated it “remains to be seen” whether he’ll get the chance to play Cyborg again in a future DCEU movie, though added, “I don’t think my time is over yet.”

Justice League

In related news, “a source” has informed We Got This Covered DC/Warner Bros. is currently courting James Gunn to direct a new Justice League film.

The Umbrella Academy

Production has also officially begun on the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

Agents of SHIELD

The team faces something called The Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets in the synopsis for “Collision Course (Part 1),” the July 5 episode of Agents of SHIELD.

To face The Galaxy-Hopping Hate-Beast That Eats Planets, the team on Earth asks for help in all the wrong places. While back on the Lazy Comet, something weird is going on with Izel’s crew, and it’s not ajust the puffies, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” FRIDAY, JULY 5 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

Guest starring is Karolina Wydra, Maximilian Osinski, Brooke Williams, Winston James Francis and Matt O’Leary.

“Collision Course (Part I)” was written by Jeffrey Bell & Craig Titley, and directed by Kristin Windell.



Pennyworth

KSiteTV has synopses for the first five episodes of Pennyworth.

Episode 1: “Pilot” The series debuts with the introduction of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a young man just out of the English air service and at loose ends, endeavoring to start a security company. Episode 2: “The Landlord’s Daughter” Alfred (Jack Bannon) turns down an offer from billionaire businessman Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), and instead accepts an assignment that positions him in the crosshairs of one of the East End’s most dastardly figures. Episode 3: “Martha Kane” Alfred (Jack Bannon) accepts an assignment from photojournalist Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) that turns increasingly dangerous. Episode 4: “Lady Penelope” Alfred (Jack Bannon) and Martha Kane (Emma Paetz) take a train ride into the countryside on an assignment, while tragedy strikes in London. Episode 5: “Shirley Bassey” John Ripper presents Alfred (Jack Bannon) with an offer; meanwhile, Lord Harwood’s (Jason Flemyng) fate takes a curious turn.

Legion

Spoiler TV also has a very, very terse synopsis for the 23rd episode of Legion.

Chapter 23 7/15/2019 Time is preyed upon. Written by Olivia Dufault and Charles Yu; Directed by Daniel Kwan.



The Handmaid’s Tale

Spoiler TV has photos from “Unknown Caller,” this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. Head over there to see the rest.

Camp Monster

Finally, monsters beset a summer camp in the trailer for Crypt TV’s Camp Monster, premiering June 21.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.