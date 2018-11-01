Photo: Warner Bros.

David Arquette thinks the world is ready for Scream 5. Spider-Man: Far From Home teases an iconic look for its big villain. Another mysterious figure joins the Game of Thrones prequel. Elseworld pictures reveal The Monitor and the black-suited Superman on the prowl. Plus, what’s to come on American Horror Story. Spoilers, away!



Wonder Woman 1984

Robin Wright confirmed to Variety she’s returning as General Antiope for Wonder Woman 1984.

It’s going to be an iconic time: a little Wonder Woman in the vortex of this movement. And what Wonder Woman, who was created in the ‘40s, what does she symbolize? Justice and equality and speaking the truth. So to be a part of that enhancement, as Wonder Woman’s general, it’s so great.

Warning

Deadline reports Alice Eve has joined the cast of the upcoming science-fiction anthology film, Warning, co-starring Lana Condor, James D’Arcy, Laura Harrier, Charlotte Le Bon, Mena Massoud, Alex Pettyfer, and Benedict Samuel.

Scream 5

In a recent interview with Slasher Radio, David Arquette stated he thinks the world is ready for a fifth Scream movie.

Yeah, absolutely. I would love to do that. I think [Wes Craven would] still be a part of it in an incredible way. It would be like a tribute almost. Yeah, I think it would be really fun. I love everyone involved in it. Neve [Campbell] is such an anchor, and so incredible as an actress. I think there’s something there.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

A limited edition tie-in can of Dr. Pepper seemingly teases Mysterio’s fishbowl helmet.

Aquaman



Jason Momoa shared a new look at the classic Aquaman costume for Halloween.

It: Chapter 2

The film’s official Twitter posted the first It: Chapter 2 poster for the holiday.

Grudge

Sony also released the first image from the latest reboot of The Grudge.

Friday the 13th

Following recent rumors he may personally resurrect the legally troubled franchise himself, LeBron James arrived at last night’s Laker’s game dressed as Jason Voorhees.

Leprechaun Returns

Bloody-Disgusting has the first poster for the bafflingly Warwick Davis-less new Leprechaun film from The Void director, Steven Kostanski.

Game of Thrones Prequel Series

Deadline reports Josh Whitehouse has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

Joyland

Freeform and Bill Haber’s Ostar Productions plan to adapt Stephen King’s 2013 novel, Joyland, for television. The story concerns a group of college kids investigating a murder at an amusement park. [Den of Geek]

Grimm

David Giuntoli spoke to TV Guide about his excitement for the proposed Grimm spinoff.

I could not be more thrilled that NBC is developing a Grimm spin-off, I thought it was such a wonderful show and we built just a vibrant, colorful world. To not be able to play in that world any longer seems like such a waste. So I could not be happier for everyone involved in the Grimm spin-off.

I just want them to roll old Nick Burkhardt, his old bag of bones, off the couch every now and again for a ‘special guest star.’ And hopefully the new female lead can do all the fight scenes.

Rendlesham

Deadline reports Laurence Fishburne is set to star in and executive produce Sony’s upcoming UFO anthology series, Rendlesham. Fishburne will play Tyrone, “a retired American airman previously stationed at the infamous US air base during the height of the Cold War. Alongside wife Carol and son Brock, Tyrone returns for the first time to visit Carol’s dying father and is forced to face events that have haunted him his whole life.”

Cloak & Dagger/Runaways

In a recent interview with Comic Book, Jeph Loeb teased a possible crossover episode between Cloak & Dagger and Runaways.

It can reference the rest of the world, but it’s true to teenagers - they’re not interested in what Tony Stark is doing this week or what Matt Murdock is doing this week but they might be interested in a couple of kids who live down in New Orleans and what’s going on there.

Elseworlds

Entertainment Weekly has the first official photo of The Monitor from this year’s Arrowverse crossover.

Meanwhile, Elseworlds Superman holds The Flash hostage in the latest set photo.

Supergirl

Manchester Black debuts in photos from next week’s episode, “Ahimsa,” courtesy of Screen Rant.

Titans

A new clip at the 8:20 mark in the video below sees Rita Farr literally melting while she enjoys a meal of spaghetti and onion rings.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Finally, tears, guns, immolations, and convulsions highlight the trailer for next week’s episode of American Horror Story, “Fire and Reign.”

