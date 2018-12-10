Photo: Columbia Pictures

Godzilla: King of the Monsters teases an epic kaiju showdown. Jessica Chastain promises to take on the X-Men in Dark Phoenix. The new Aladdin remake could be adding new songs to the animated classic’s iconic soundtrack. Plus, a new look at the Kim Possible movie, and what’s to come on Titans. Spoilers, away!



Bond 25

Variety reports Rami Malek is currently “being eyed” to play the film’s villain, but shooting on the last season of Mr. Robot could potentially lead to him not taking the role. Meanwhile, the site notes, Lea Seydoux will return as Madeleine Swann, her Spectre character, and the production is looking for two more important female characters for the film—an MI6 agent who works with Bond, and, in true Bond style, “ a mystery woman.”

Us

/Film has an exclusive synopsis for Us, Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out.

A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Mothra and King Ghidorah are the latest kaiju to get their own viral videos from Monarch Sciences.

Meanwhile, Collider’s Steven Weintraub described the new King of the Monsters footage presented at CCXP over the weekend.



Dark Phoenix

At the same event, Jessica Chastain revealed her mysterious Dark Phoenix character will battle “all” of the X-Men “at the same time.”

Relatedly, Twitter user Terra Zero reports Simon Kinberg cited Secret Invasion as the film’s major source of inspiration.

Aladdin

Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin remake will include “a couple new songs” according to lead actor Mena Massoud.

We’ve got all the original music in there, plus a couple of new songs. They’re really empowering. I gotta say one is very empowering for women, I think people are going to really, really dig it. The other one is awesome as well. We got the same guys who did La La Land and The Greatest Showman, we’re in good hands.

Mary Poppins Returns

In the meantime, you can now stream the full Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack on Spotify.

Men in Black International

A new photo from Chris Hemsworth’s Twitter sees the agents “ripping aliens a new one.”

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel wears her classic suit on a new poster from Brazil Comic Con.

Alita: Battle Angel

The latest clip sees Alita squashing the head of a woman with praying mantis claws wearing fishnet tights. You know, business as usual

Mortal Engines

A new featurette discusses the film’s mummy-assassin, Shrike.

Bumblebee

Fox 5 spoke to Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Angela Bassett and Travis Knight about Bumblebee. Keep an eye out for our review of the film later today.

Kim Possible

The Disney Channel has released a full trailer for their live-action Kim Possible movie.

Deadtown

Deadline reports Amazon is now developing a TV series based on Catherynne M. Valente’s novella, The Refrigerator Monologues, from Whip It screenwriter Shauna Cross. The story concerns five “fridged” women in the afterlife discovering their entire lives were merely meant to advance the narratives of the male superheroes they associated with.

iZombie

TV Line promises Liv will eat the brains of a salsa dancer in a new photo from iZombie’s fifth and final season.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Toy artist Tim Clarke shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a Skeksis puppeteer on Instagram.

Elseworlds

Batwoman trounces a gang of Christmas-themed criminals in a clip from tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Elseworlds, Part 2.”

Next, go behind-the-scenes of Elseworlds in a new featurette.



The Orville

Isaac teaches Claire to play the piano in a new photo from TV Line.

Meanwhile, Bortus and Klyden start marriage counseling in the synopsis to “Primal Urges,” The Orville’s season two premiere.

Ed and the crew race to save a small group of survivors on a planet about to be destroyed by its sun. Meanwhile, Bortus and Klyden start marriage counseling when Bortus’ obsession with the ship’s simulation room gets out of hand in the all-new “Primal Urges” Season Two premiere episode of THE ORVILLE airing Sunday, Dec. 30 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/5:00-6:02 PM PT/LIVE to all Time Zones) on FOX. (ORV-112) (TV-14 L)

[Spoiler TV]

Gotham

Batman is definitely going to show up this time in the latest trailer for Gotham’s final season.

Van Helsing

Spoiler TV has images from “Christ Pose,” the 12th episode of season three. More at the link.

Scarlett is reunited with Axel but he is badly injured before they can find Vanessa; a mysterious man helps them find their way; Flesh and Jolene are fugitives on the run from Blaktek.

Titans

Finally, Kory’s memories return in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Koriand’r.”





