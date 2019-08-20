Photo: The CW

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Go behind the scenes on Harley Quinn’s new animated show. The Suicide Squad adds another mysterious figure to its ranks. Tom Atkins says another old face is back for Halloween Kills. Plus, Johannes Roberts says his Resident Evil reboot is in active development, more set pictures from the next Ghostbusters, and more creepy clown action for It Chapter Two. To me, my spoilers!



The Suicide Squad

Deadline reports Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2) has joined the cast of The Suicide Squad in a currently undisclosed role.

Ghost Draft

Variety says Betty Gilpin has also been cast in Chris McKay’s Ghost Draft, said to concern a “man drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.” Likewise, no details on her character are available at this time. THR adds J.K. Simmons to the cast as well reporting, “Character details are being kept under wraps, but it is understood that Simmons would play Pratt’s father.”





Fast & Furious 9

Meanwhile, Michael Rooker has been cast in Fast & Furious 9 as “a last minute addition to the production” named Buddy. Again, no further details are available, but a Michael Rooker character named Buddy is plenty evocative.[Deadline]

Halloween Kills

In a recent interview with Comic Cook, Halloween III: Season of the Witch star Tom Atkins revealed actor Charles Cyphers (who played Leigh Brackett in both Halloween and Halloween II) will return for Halloween Kills.

I would love to do a cameo in one of the new ones, I’d jump right in that. I would love to do that. I haven’t seen Jamie [Lee Curtis recently]. A lot of people think, ‘Oh my God, all you Hollywood people live on the same block, and you see each other all the time.’ And we don’t. But she and I, we did see each other about four or five years ago in Indianapolis, where she did a convention as a fundraiser for the [Los Angeles Children’s Hospital]. And it was great seeing her again. And it was really easy and nice being around her. And I think Chuck Cyphers was there. I think Chuck is going to be in in this next one,” He was in a bunch of those early ones, the original and a bunch thereafter. So he’s going to be in it. I would love to do it. But [the filmmakers], so far, they haven’t jumped out at me.

Resident Evil

47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts revealed to Screen Rant his Resident Evil reboot is in now in “active development.”

We are in active development of that at the moment. I pitched them a take, and they really loved it. So, we are just gearing up on that as we speak, really. I’m in the office all the time there. So, yeah, it’s great. It’s gonna be super scary. It’s super, super scary. And it’s just getting back to the roots of the game. I think, at the moment, I’m not really allowed to say much more than that. But it’s gonna be a lot of fun.

Ghostbusters 2020

Intriguing new set photos from Ghostbusters Deutschland depict a rusty truck bearing the insignia, “Shandor Mining Co.”—obviously a reference to Ivo Shandor, the architect who designed 550 Central Park West to bring forth Gozer in her Destructor form. The outlet also snapped a photo of a Summerville, Oklahoma police car, bearing a crest which includes the Eye of Providence atop the Temple of Gozer.

It Chapter Two

Entertainment Weekly has a new photo of the carnival funhouse James McAvoy rediscovers Pennywise in.

Not to be outdone, Warner Bros. has released an interactive, 360-degree video of that selfsame funhouse.



Arrow

John Barrowman has confirmed Malcolm Merlyn will return to plague Oliver Queen in Arrow’s final season.

His Dark Materials

Andrew Scott (Fleabag) has been cast as John Parry, a.k.a. Jopari, a.k.a. Dr. Sanislaus Grumman, for the second season of HBO/BBC One’s adaptation of His Dark Materials.

Emergence

Meanwhile, the great Terry O’Quinn has secured a recurring role on Emergence as Richard Kindred, “the head of Augur Industries, a diversified, far-reaching tech holding company. Equal parts charming and ruthless, Kindred’s a self-made billionaire with countless professional and personal casualties in his wake. He will go to great lengths to protect his company and reputation, and few would dare to cross him.” [Deadline]

Riverdale

Deadline also reports Juan Reidinger will play Dodger, “Archie’s nemesis” in Riverdale’s fourth season.

American Horror Story: 1984

Two more teasers for American Horror Story: 1984 reference 1982's Madman and various films in the Friday the 13th franchise.

Meanwhile, a young pupil gets s’more than she asked for on a new poster from Bloody-Disgusting.



Young Justice: Outsiders

KSiteTV has photos from “Terminus,” today’s episode of Young Justice: Outsiders. More standing and frowning at the link.

Harley Quinn

Finally, a behind-the-scenes featurette takes us into the recording booth of DC Universe’s new Harley Quinn animated series.

