Danny Trejo is willing to direct Machete Kills’ spacebound sequel himself if necessary. Andy Muschietti is working on and adaptation of Stephen King’s The Jaunt. Showtime has dropped Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Kingkiller Chronicles adaptation. Plus, Jon Favreau wants to do a new Star Wars Holiday Special, and the Scooby Gang ring up Batman. Spoilers now!



Ghostbusters 2020

Appearing as a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience, Dan Aykroyd confirmed he will also reprise his role as Ray Stantz in Ghostbusters 2020.

We’ve got the Ghostbusters movie that we’re working on now and I will have to be performing in that. Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a new movie called, well, it’s gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie. It will be all, most of the original people and then young stars.

The Jaunt

In a recent interview with Consequence of Sound, Andy Muschietti confirmed he plans to follow Roadwork with a film adaptation of Stephen King’s teleportation story, The Jaunt.

[The Jaunt] has been in development with Plan B for a few years. We tried to crack it and now we finally have a writer that can do it. I would love to. It’s tough to crack because it’s such a great short story, and then you have to expand it into a great film narrative. It took awhile, but now I think we got it. I don’t want to tell too much.

Machete Kills in Space

Meanwhile, Danny Trejo told Syfy Wire the long-promised sequel to Machete Kills is currently “bogged down in bullshit” — otherwise, he’d direct it himself.

You know what, everybody in the world wants that. I keep telling Robert [Rodriguez], and you know, it’s all bogged down in bullshit, so I might do it. Yeah. I might just produce it and do it, if he don’t get off his buns! Everybody wants this, I mean, everybody in the world. I’ve been asked that all over the world. ‘Hey, are you going to do Machete in Space?’ It was the biggest thing in the world for a while. I mean, you got endless movies doing number six, number seven, number eight. And Machete had a great story to it, you know what I mean? I might try to figure out how to do that myself. If I could do a movie, I would direct Machete. I’ve just got some great ideas for it.

Bedtime Story

Deadline also has word Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert will produce a feature adaptation of Lucas Paulino and Ángel Torres horror short, Bedtime Story, in which two young boys are terrorized by living incarnations of their mother’s frightening fables.

M. Night Shyamalan

According to Coming Soon, M. Night Shyamalan now has “two original thrillers” set for release in 2021 and 2023 at Universal.

Mortal Kombat

Filming has officially begun on the new Mortal Kombat movie, starring Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Chin Han as Shang Tsun, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Sisi Stringer as Mileena and Lewis Tan in a currently undisclosed role.

The Suicide Squad

Jai Courtney also teased his return as Captain Boomerang on Instagram.

Saw 9

Director Darren Bousman hinted the latest Saw film includes a scene more disturbing than the pit of used needles from Saw II.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Total Film has a few new photos of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton and Gabriel Luna in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Zombieland: Double Tap

A new featurette celebrates the return of the Zombieland cast.

Star Wars Holiday Special

Jon Favreau revealed to ET’s Ash Crossan that he’s interested in making another Star Wars Holiday Special for Disney+. Make Oscar Isaac sing “A Day to Celebrate”, you cowards.

I would love to do — someday, maybe, on Disney+ — we’ll do a holiday special, too. Wouldn’t that be wonderful? I’ve got to pitch that to them. We’ll see. If you want to see a holiday special, let Disney+ know.

Kingkiller Chronicle

Showtime has reportedly passed on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of the Kingkiller Chronicle, with the series now being shopped to a number of potential suitors, including Apple’s incoming TV+ service. [THR]

Jupiter’s Legacy

Deadline reports that Steven S. DeKnight has stepped down from his showrunner position on Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy, citing “creative differences.”

Fear the Walking Dead



Morgan does something in this ambiguous synopsis for “End of the Line”, the season five finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Morgan is accompanied by the group when he embarks on a mission as he faces an unknown future; Al connects the pieces; June makes a promise with John.

Titans

KSiteTV has pictures of Dr. Light, Ravager, and Robin from “Ghosts”, this week’s episode of Titans. More at the link.

Nancy Drew

KSiteTV also has thirty-one new images from the CW’s Nancy Drew pilot. Click through to see the rest.

Legacies

The CW has released a new featurette on the second season of Legacies.

Scooby-Doo & Guess Who?

The gang meet Kevin Conroy’s Batman after Alfred is abducted (possibly by Man-Bat) in another clip from Scooby-Doo & Guess Who?

The Terror: Infamy

Finally, infection spreads across the camp in a clip from “My Perfect World”, next week’s episode of The Terror: Infamy.

