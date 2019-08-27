Image: Universal

Morning Spoilers

Mortal Kombat adds a mysterious lead. Robert Richardson says Woody Harrelson is why he signed on for Venom 2. Could the New Mutants film have a chance? Plus, new teases for Joker, what’s to come on The Terror, and new looks at Terminator: Dark Fate and Doctor Sleep.



Halloween Kills

Variety reports Anthony Michael Hall will inherit the role of Tommy Doyle from Paul Rudd in Halloween Kills. Originally a charge of Laurie Strode’s babysitting services, the adult Doyle went on to beat Michael Myers with a lead pipe in Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers.

Mortal Kombat

According to THR, Jessica McNamee (The Meg) is in final negotiations to play Sonya Blade in the new Mortal Kombat, while Australian actor Josh Lawson is confirmed to play Kano. The outlet additionally has word Lewis Tan is in talks to play an undisclosed “lead character.”

Silvercup

Deadline also reports Supernatural’s Jake Abel has joined the cast of James Wan’s mysterious new horror project, Silvercup.

Venom 2

Speaking with Collider, acclaimed cinematographer Robert Richardson citied the return of Woody Harrelson as part of his decision to join Venom 2.

I thought, ‘Well this is something I haven’t done that I would love to try to do.’ And then Andy Serkis, who I worked with on Breathe, gave me a call a month ago and said that he was up for this and would I be willing. I’d seen the film. I watched it again, then they sent me a script and I felt like, yeah, I would say yes anyway to Andy just because I would say yes to Andy, but I also think it’s a great…I think it’s unexplored yet, and it’s going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom, but now you’ve got Woody Harrelson, who’s going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we’ll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration. I look forward to it. It’s a massive change for me, but I’m excited. I think Hardy is one of our best. He never misses. I so look forward to sitting with him and watching him perform.

New Mutants

Pinches of salt at the ready, my X-Men: Both Discussing Film’s Jacob Fisher and Geeks Worldwide’s Thomas Polito report Disney is currently test screening New Mutants.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Fandango has a new photo of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate.

Doctor Sleep

Fandango also has our first look at Rebecca Ferguson as cult leader Rose the Hat in The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep.

Gretel & Hansel

Meanwhile, we have our first look at Sophia Lillis in Osgood Perkins’ Gretel & Hansel.

Joker

Todd Phillips has released six short clips from Joker ahead of a trailer coming this Wednesday. Here’s a link to the previous one in case you missed it.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has the synopsis for “Leave What You Don’t,” the September 8 episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Logan’s true intentions are unveiled; the mission hangs in the balance as Luciana, Sarah and Dwight try to negotiate; Alicia and Strand embark on a rescue mission to save a new survivor at a familiar structure; a dangerous threat makes itself known.

The Terror: Infamy



Finally, Chester has questions about Yūrei in a clip from next week’s episode of The Terror: Infamy.

