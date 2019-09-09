A Raid legend could join the Snake Eyes movie. We could be getting another glimpse of The Rise of Skywalker soon. Get a look at the new Midnight Society from the Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival. Plus, what’s to come on both Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead, another look at Kara’s new Supergirl suit, and Limetown comes to TV...well, Facebook. Spoilers away!
Snake Eyes
THR reports Iko Uwais (The Raid, The Raid 2) is currently in talks to play Hard Master, Snake Eyes’ “tough as nails teacher who is also a skilled sword master” in Robert Schwentke G.I Joe: A Real American Hero spinoff movie.
Advertisement
The Matrix 4
The latest issue of Production Weekly reveals the fourth Matrix begins filming February 2020 under the title, “Project Ice Cream.”
Advertisement
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The BBFC recently passed a third trailer for Episode IX running 2 minutes and 16 seconds, so prepare yourselves accordingly.
Advertisement
Zombi Child
A girl orphaned in the 2010 Haiti earthquake teaches her new sorority sisters about voodoo in the trailer for Zombi Child, set to play at this year’s New York Film Festival.
The Mandalorian
According to Deadline, actress Julia Jones (who played Leah Clearwater in the Twilight movies) has joined the cast of The Mandalorian in an undisclosed role.
Advertisement
Arrow
Comic Book also confirms actor Byron Mann will reprise his role as master archer, Yao Fei Gulong, in the final season of Arrow.
Advertisement
The End of the Fucking World
Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) has also joined the cast of The End of the Fucking World’s second season as Bonnie, “an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.” [Deadline]
Advertisement
The Outpost
Talon defends the Outpost from an encroaching Prime Order in the synopsis for “In the Worst Corner of My Memory,” the September 26 episode of The Outpost.
Garret (Jake Stormoen) faces a bitter enemy while Talon (Jessica Green) fights off the Prime Order. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) is imprisoned for her crimes as Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) continues to come to her defense. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) pieces together some very important pieces of Janzo’s history. Meanwhile, the Prime Order army marches toward the Outpost. Imogen Waterhouse also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin.
Advertisement
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Coming Soon has a photo of the new Midnight Society in Nickelodeon’s upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival series.
Advertisement
Outlander
Outlander’s official Instagram page also shared this MacKenzie family portrait.
Advertisement
Supergirl
Kara shows off her new look in another poster for Supergirl’s fifth season.
Advertisement
Fear the Walking Dead
Althea registers her discontent in a clip from “Today and Tomorrow,” next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.
The Walking Dead
Meanwhile, Samatha Morton offers a sneak peek at “an absolutely mind-blowing” tenth season of The Walking Dead.
Warigami
A new hero uses origami as her weapon of choice in the trailer for Warigami, premiering September 15 on the CW.
Batwoman
Batwoman introduces her supporting cast in another new teaser.
Killjoys
The Lady releases her deadly alien spawn in a clip from “Terraformance Anxiety,” the penultimate episode of Killjoys.
Limetown
Finally, Jessica Biel investigates the mysterious disappearance of 326 people at a neuroscience summit in the first trailer for Limetown, Facebook’s new series based on the popular podcast.
Banner art by Jim Cooke.
Advertisement