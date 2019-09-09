Photo: The CW

Snake Eyes

THR reports Iko Uwais (The Raid, The Raid 2) is currently in talks to play Hard Master, Snake Eyes’ “tough as nails teacher who is also a skilled sword master” in Robert Schwentke G.I Joe: A Real American Hero spinoff movie.

The Matrix 4

The latest issue of Production Weekly reveals the fourth Matrix begins filming February 2020 under the title, “Project Ice Cream.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The BBFC recently passed a third trailer for Episode IX running 2 minutes and 16 seconds, so prepare yourselves accordingly.

Zombi Child

A girl orphaned in the 2010 Haiti earthquake teaches her new sorority sisters about voodoo in the trailer for Zombi Child, set to play at this year’s New York Film Festival.



The Mandalorian

According to Deadline, actress Julia Jones (who played Leah Clearwater in the Twilight movies) has joined the cast of The Mandalorian in an undisclosed role.

Arrow



Comic Book also confirms actor Byron Mann will reprise his role as master archer, Yao Fei Gulong, in the final season of Arrow.

The End of the Fucking World

Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) has also joined the cast of The End of the Fucking World’s second season as Bonnie, “an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.” [Deadline]

The Outpost

Talon defends the Outpost from an encroaching Prime Order in the synopsis for “In the Worst Corner of My Memory,” the September 26 episode of The Outpost.

Garret (Jake Stormoen) faces a bitter enemy while Talon (Jessica Green) fights off the Prime Order. Naya (guest star Amita Suman) is imprisoned for her crimes as Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochai) continues to come to her defense. The Mistress (guest star Robyn Malcolm) pieces together some very important pieces of Janzo’s history. Meanwhile, the Prime Order army marches toward the Outpost. Imogen Waterhouse also stars. The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Marc Roskin.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Coming Soon has a photo of the new Midnight Society in Nickelodeon’s upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival series.

Outlander

Outlander’s official Instagram page also shared this MacKenzie family portrait.

Supergirl

Kara shows off her new look in another poster for Supergirl’s fifth season.

Fear the Walking Dead

Althea registers her discontent in a clip from “Today and Tomorrow,” next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead

Meanwhile, Samatha Morton offers a sneak peek at “an absolutely mind-blowing” tenth season of The Walking Dead.

Warigami

A new hero uses origami as her weapon of choice in the trailer for Warigami, premiering September 15 on the CW.

Batwoman

Batwoman introduces her supporting cast in another new teaser.

Killjoys

The Lady releases her deadly alien spawn in a clip from “Terraformance Anxiety,” the penultimate episode of Killjoys.

Limetown

Finally, Jessica Biel investigates the mysterious disappearance of 326 people at a neuroscience summit in the first trailer for Limetown, Facebook’s new series based on the popular podcast.

