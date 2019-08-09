Image: Paramount

Six years have passed since the Real American Heroes known as G.I. Joe were on the big screen, but the wheels continue to spin. We’ve known that a Snake Eyes solo film has been on the table for a while, but now a new ensemble film is being developed in the franchise.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Paramount and Hasbro have hired writers Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol) to write a new G.I. Joe movie.

Little is known about it outside of it being “an ensemble piece,” but the report did reveal undercover operative Chuckles (aka Philip M. Provost) is expected to be among the group. Previously he had only been seen in 1987's animated G.I. Joe: The Movie. THR writes, “While he is not the center of the film, the project is in deep development and things could change.”

Of course, describing a G.I. Joe movie as “ensemble” is fairly basic. The cartoons, comics, and movies have all been that so far. The entire point of the franchise is that it’s a group of highly trained soldiers fighting against evil. In fact, the only thing surprising about this is that it’s taken so long for it to happen. Both recent G.I. Joe movies—Rise of Cobra in 2009 and Retaliation in 2013—made over $300 million worldwide. The latter even had Dwayne Johnson in it. So it makes sense that Paramount would want another film with such a marquee name brand.

While not this film, that’ll happen soon enough. The Snake Eyes movie, originally scheduled to come out in March of next year, is expected October 16, 2020.

