Photo: The CW

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

James Wan teases an old-school vibe to his next horror project. Black Widow co-writer Jac Schaeffer wants the film’s combat to be visceral. Star Trek: Discovery will have to sort out its captain vacancy in season three. Plus, get a look at the Katy Keene spinoff of Riverdale, and tons of new pictures from the Batwoman premiere. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Saw

Tucked away in this article on the 35th anniversary of El Norte, Variety reports Nanzeen Contractor has joined the cast of this year’s Saw movie as “a coroner who works closely with [Chris] Rock’s [detective] character.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a set photo posted to director Darren Bousman’s Instagram page—which has since been made private—gave us our first look at Chris Rock’s aforementioned detective.

Untitled James Wan Horror Movie

In related news, original Saw director James Wan revealed (in a since-deleted Facebook post) that his recently announced horror film for New Line is based on an “original idea” with “old school practical effects.”

I’m super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller. An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

The Purge 5

According to Variety, Everardo Gout (Luke Cage, Snowpiercer, National Geographic’s Mars) has been hired to direct the fifth and reportedly final film in the Purge franchise.

Advertisement

Black Widow

Speaking with Inverse, Black Widow co-writer Jac Schaeffer described the film’s hand-to-hand combat scenes as “visceral.”

The fighting [in Black Widow] is a lot of close contact, hand-to-hand combat. It’s very visceral. There’s a lot of aggression and power in a very human way that I find really satisfying and really exciting to watch, but it’s the polar opposite to writing for super-powered characters.

Advertisement

Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has been pushed back one month and will now reach theaters and IMAX screens on December 18, 2020. [Coming Soon]

Advertisement

It: Chapter 2

Pennywise is still intent on murdering those gosh-darned kids on two new posters from Dolby Cinemas and IMAX [/Film].

Advertisement

Advertisement

Untitled Arrowverse Spinoff Series

Aside from some more firm revelations at the CW’s TCA presentation this past weekend, president Mark Pedowitz revealed the network is now eyeing another licensed DC property to join its sprawling shared fictional multiverse.

There’s a possibility [of a next-generation Arrow spinoff], but we haven’t fully had the discussion about that one way or another. Right now there’s another property that we’re looking at for next season.

Advertisement

[TV Guide]

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Meanwhile, TV Line reports the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event will unfold thusly:

Supergirl: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c (special time) Batwoman: Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm (special day) The Flash: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm Arrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm (special time) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 pm (special episode)

Comic Book also has word Marv Wolfman, writer of the original Crisis on Infinite Earths comic book miniseries, will contribute to the CW writer’s room.

Advertisement

Fate: The Winx Club Saga



Discussing Film reports The Vampire Chronicles’ Brian Young is now developing a live-action television series based on the popular Italian animated Winx Club franchise, which concerns the magical students of the Alfea College for Fairies. Spoiler TV has an alleged cast breakdown (which, if accurate, will be a far saucier take on the license then we’ve previously seen) with familiar Winx Club characters Bloom, Jade, Vanessa, Sky, Flora, and Riven accounted for, as well as the addition of “a hot, fucked-up history nerd” named Beatrix.

Advertisement

XX

Syfy reports producers Jovanka Vuckovic, Todd Brown, and Raquelle David are now developing a TV series based on the 2017 horror anthology movie XX. The new series will continue to “hire female screenwriters and female directors” to “bring scary stories to the small screen.”

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery

Speaking at the Television Critics Association, co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise confirmed the USS Discovery still needs a new captain 930 years in the future.

I will remind that in our finale, as Pike was leaving, he said, ‘We are going to need to choose a new captain.’ Saru said, ‘Let’s put a pin in that and see what happens.’ Discovery will need a captain. The pin will need to come out. We will need to address that in story.

Advertisement

[/Film]

Supernatural

Also speaking at the Television Critics Association, Jensen Ackles stated he believes Supernatural is merely “going away for a while” as the series concludes with its sixteenth season.

It’s a long journey that I don’t think is ever going to be over. I think we’re just going to go away for a while. For how long, I don’t know. I’m not ever ready to close doors or burn bridges. I think that’s foolish. Am I saying there’s something in the works? No. Am I open to having a conversation in the future? What’s the harm in that?

Advertisement

[TV Line]

Loki

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tom Hiddleston revealed the Loki Disney+ series will begin production “at the top of next year.” Presumably, he means January.

Advertisement

Arrow

Katie Cassidy will make her directorial debut on “Leap of Faith,” the third episode of Arrow’s eighth and final season.

Advertisement

Black Lightning

Black Lightning’s third season will now premiere on Monday, October 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)—two weeks earlier than previously announced. [KSiteTV]

Advertisement

Preacher

Spoiler TV has synopses for the fifth, sixth and seventh episodes of Preacher’s fourth season.

Bleak City Reunions all around as Tulip finally makes her way to Cassidy, and Eugene catches up with his Preacher – though this reunion might be cut short by the bloody fury of the Saint of Killers. Meanwhile, Starr struggles to keep track of the many players of the apocalypse as the Grail’s agenda threatens to unwind.

The Lost Apostle Starr becomes desperate in his search for the missing messiah as the clock ticks down towards apocalypse. Tulip and Cassidy arrive in Australia and assume fake identities to track down Jesse, but the Saint of Killers has the Preacher on a short leash – and is leading him straight towards an explosive end.

Messiahs Tulip and Cassidy tear across the world, hell-bent on making God pay for the latest bloody twist in His plan, while Jesus and Hitler struggle to get the Apocalypse Revue on its feet. Elsewhere, an old friend presents Jesse with a unique opportunity that could change everything.

Advertisement

The Terror: Infamy

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the third, fourth and fifth episodes of The Terror: Infamy.

Gaman As the Terminal Islanders struggle with adjusting to their new surroundings, Chester searches for a way to provide for his family and for Luz, and to fend off the evil that he feels is following him. Henry reels from the trauma of his imprisonment. Asako tries to deal with bad omens. Amy takes up a new job.



The Weak Are Meat Chester, off in search of a better life, is treated with hostility by his fellow Americans. Luz hopes to be accepted by Henry and Asako in their new home as the Japanese American community celebrates Obon, a festival to commemorate the spirits of those who have died.



Shatter Like a Pearl The Japanese Americans are forced to undertake a humiliating exercise that divides the community. Chester comes face to face with a man who forces Chester to question his very nature. Luz, stricken by grief after tragedy, is forced to make an important choice.



Advertisement

Roswell, New Mexico

The second episode of Roswell, New Mexico’s second season takes its title from Spiritualized’s third studio album, “Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space.”

Advertisement

Batwoman

Comic Book has new photos from the pilot episode of Batwoman. Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Siren

Here’s a splashy trailer for Siren’s third season.

Katy Keene

Finally, the CW has released a full trailer for Riverdale’s musical spinoff series co-starring Josie and the Pussycats, Katy Keene.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.