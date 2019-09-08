Image: CW

This one, at least, we’ve seen before.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is the mother of all reunion shows. With a chance to bring to the fore a bunch of characters from DC that the Arrowverse hasn’t gotten to feature, plus an excuse to bring around any character they have featured that the audience might want to see again, Crisis is a place where anything and everything could happen. Here’s one more name for the list: Jonah Hex!



Advertisement

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Johnathon Schaech will return as Jonah Hex to yee-haw his way through the crisis affecting the multiverse over five hours of superhero content across Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. This will be his fourth appearance in the universe, after Hex was introduced in the first season of Legends of Tomorrow and kept popping up for the next couple of seasons.



Who’s next? Martian Manhunter’s son, Martian Boyhunter? Another version of Superman? A million angry Beebos from Earth-666 hungry for nondescript vengeance? We’ll find out starting December 8th.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.