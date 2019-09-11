Photo: The CW

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Brendan Fraser is game for a Mummy 4. Margot Robbie’s rumored Tank Girl revival may already have a director lined up. The screenwriters behind A Quiet Place want to be behind the next Indiana Jones or Star Wars. Plus, get a look at the familiar faces returning to Arrow, and Snapchat (the company and the platform) takes on...the zombie apocalypse? Spoilers get!

Advertisement

The Mummy 4

Speaking with Cinema Blend, Brendan Fraser stated we was “all in” if there’s “a fun way to approach” a fourth film in The Mummy franchise.

Absolutely! Just gotta say, I know how hard it is to make that movie. I tried to do it three times, and the essential ingredient is fun. You gotta remember to have fun. So if there’s a fun way to approach it again, I’m all in.

Advertisement

Tank Girl

Collider reports Miles Joris-Peyrafitte (Dreamland) is attached to direct Margot Robbie’s rumored Tank Girl remake. The site also notes “Robbie won’t commit to star until she reads [the script].”

Advertisement

Silvercup

Bloody-Disgusting has confirmed James Wan’s mysterious new horror movie, Silvercup, will be a giallo in the vein of Dario Argento and Mario Bava’s stylish murder mysteries.

Advertisement

The Platform

According to Deadline, Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to The Platform, a Spanish-language sci-fi thriller from the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival, in which “a citizen of a not-too-distant dystopia voluntarily incarcerates himself with the promise of increased social mobility upon release, but becomes so radicalized by his captivity that he will risk everything to ride a devilish dumbwaiter on a one-way ticket to protect a panna cotta.”

Advertisement

Indiana Jones/Star Wars

In a recent interview with MovieWeb, A Quiet Place screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck revealed they held a meeting with Lucasfilm to discuss the future of Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and their potential to work on those franchises (or develop new ones in their vein).

We went into Lucasfilm in the wake of A Quiet Place and they wanted to talk to us about Indiana Jones and Star Wars. And we’re like, ‘We wanna talk to you about, what is Star Wars before it was Star Wars?’ You guys have a responsibility to start a new franchise. That’s where our hearts have always been, just trying to create original ideas.

Without giving away too much… it was simply ruminating on if we did an Indiana Jones movie, what would we want to see in Indiana Jones? Or if we did a Star Wars movie, what’s that chapter of the whole universe that we would want to see? So it very much was an open canvas talk. It started going down the line a little bit but, again, as Bryan said, it’s just not our DNA. We would rather create what the next Indiana Jones could be.

Advertisement

Terminator: Dark Fate

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared another new poster for Terminator: Dark Fate on Twitter.

Advertisement

Crisis on Infinite Earths

TV Insider reports John Wesley Shipp will reprise his role as either Henry Allen or Jay Garrick (or hell, you know these shows, maybe both?) in this year’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Advertisement

The Umbrella Academy

Meanwhile, TV Line reports Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, and Ritu Arya have joined the cast of The Umbrella Academy’s second season. Gatewood will play Raymond, “a born leader with the smarts, gravitas and confidence to never have to prove it to anyone” while Ireland has been cast as Sissy, “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons.” Arya will play Lila, “a ‘chameleon’ who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.”

Advertisement

American Horror Story: 1984



Jennifer Lynch returns to direct “True Killers,” the fourth episode of AHS: 1984.

Mr. Jingles closes in on the one who got away as the counselors rally to escape Camp Redwood. Written by Jay Beattie; directed by Jennifer Lynch.



[Spoiler TV]

Arrow



TV Line has new photos from “Starling City,” the premiere episode of Arrow’s final season (somehow) including the returns of both Moira Queen and Tommy Merlyn. More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supergirl

Coming Soon also has photos of the D.E.O. just as they’re about to meet Midnight in “Event Horizon,” the season five premiere of Supergirl. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Titans

Heroic Hollywood has photos of Rose Wilson’s debut in this week’s episode of Titans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We also have a clip of the Titans sparring from the same episode.



Elsewhere, TV Line has an exclusive clip of Ravager beating the hell out of some cops. Click through to take a look!

Advertisement

Dead of Night

Finally, it’s the zombie apocalypse, naturally, in the first trailer for Dead of Night—a new series from Snapchat shot entirely in ScreenLife and from the point of view of the smartphone screen.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.