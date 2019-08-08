Image: Sony

The Cruella prequel casts an important crony. Before Thor: Love & Thunder, Taika Waititi has another mysterious project in the works. Plus, Wonder Woman gets another animated movie, what to expect from the end of Preacher, a clip from Krypton’s season finale, and Gary Oldman is haunted by...a boat? To me, my spoilers!



Venom 2

Michelle Williams has confirmed to Yahoo! she will reprise her role as Anne Weying/She-Venom in Andy Serkis’ Venom 2.

I’m in. I’m such a fan of Andy’s, and I’m so inspired by what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s so gifted in such a specific way, and I’m very excited to learn from him and be around him.

Director Andy Serkis also revealed to /Film that Tom Hardy is “very involved” with the film’s screenplay.

Tom is very involved with the writing with Kelly Marcel of the new story, so it’s very much centered around their take.

Cruella

Variety reports Joel Fry has been cast as Cruella de Vil’s henchman, Jasper, in Craig Gillespie’s live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel.

Untitled Taika Waititi Project

Variety also has word Taika Waititi will direct an undisclosed project at Fox Searchlight before embarking on Thor: Love and Thunder. Jonathan Cavendish and Andy Serkis will produce through their Imaginarium banner.

The Last Human

In conversation with /Film, co-director Phil Lord described his upcoming genre movie as “Stand By Me with robots.”

It’s really like Stand By Me with robots. A little bit because it’s about an alien coming into a robot society and that alien is a human being.

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright’s “psychological horror movie” starring Anna Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith is now scheduled for a September 25, 2020 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Mary



Gary Oldman falls in love with a haunted boat and doesn’t “want to hear any more about curses!” in the first trailer for Mary.

Haunt

The screenwriters behind A Quiet Place have a new movie about an extreme haunted house that brings fears to life.





Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Wonder Woman (Rosario Dawson) takes on Dr. Poison, Dr. Cyber, Cheetah and Giganta in the trailer for her new animated movie, Bloodlines.





Legends of Tomorrow

The third episode of Legends of Tomorrow’s fifth season is titled, “Slay Anything” according to Keto Shimizu on Twitter.

Preacher

The Preacher saga ends with an official synopsis for its yet-to-be-titled series finale.

The curtain falls on the Apocalypse Revue as the fate of the world is decided, and the long journey of a preacher and his friends comes to an end.

The Terror: Infamy

An “evil force” catches up to Chester and Luz in the synopsis for episode eight, “My Sweet Boy.”

Chester and Luz have reached a turning point in their relationship, one that causes an evil force to catch up to them. Amy must take matters into her own hands as she’s tormented by a powerful nemesis. Chester meets a boy who gives him answers.

Krypton

Finally, Val-El calls Zod an asshole in a clip from “The Alpha and The Omega,” the season two finale of Krypton.

