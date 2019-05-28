Photo: Warner Bros.

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

If you’re babysitting for a couple of paranormal investigators, maybe don’t go snooping around the protective case containing the obviously terrifying doll.

Unfortunately for the characters of Annabelle Comes Home, that’s exactly what happens. Directed by Gary Dauberman, this is the third in the Annabelle franchise and latest in the ever-expanding Conjuring universe. Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) return to help kickstart a story about their daughter and that curious babysitter. Here’s the latest trailer, which takes things up a notch from the last one.

The film is obviously already part of a well-established franchise, but even still, the whole idea of a doll taking over a haunted room of artifacts is very cool. It’s almost like a sick and twisted spin on Toy Story, sprinkled with Goosebumps, but in the Conjuring universe. We’re into it. What about you?

Advertisement

Annabelle Comes Home opens June 26.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.