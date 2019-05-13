Photo: Disney

I saw the first Maleficent. I remember thinking it was fine. Five years later, however, I have no memory of it except that it was a huge hit—and now, there’s a sequel coming out, which just dropped its first trailer.

That sequel is called Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and it’s directed by Joachim Rønning. Once again, the film stars Angelina Jolie as the evil witch of the title, and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, who fans know from the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty. They’re joined by new and returning characters played by an impressive roster of talent: Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville, a few of whom show up in the trailer.

As per the Disney press release, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil “continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.” So Maleficent and Aurora are still friends. Will this film finally make that leap?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is scheduled for release on October 18. Any of you fine folks looking forward to this one?

