Do you want your horror movies to be five hours long? Well, have I got a treat for you.

With It: Chapter Two hitting theaters this weekend, rumors have been abounding for a little while about a possible supercut of both It movies, which would, presumably, mirror the structure of the books they’re based on, which jump around between adult and child versions of the Loser’s Club a lot more frequently than the films do. It’s a very fandom sort of rumor, an imagined clown car’s worth of cut together footage that would rival Stephen King’s novel in terms of length and indulgence.



And director Andy Muschietti? Seems, uh, pretty serious about making it. As he told ET at the movie’s premiere, he’s not done with Derry quite yet.



“The studio probably doesn’t know this…” he joked, before explaining: “No, we’re in talks with the studio to make a supercut, which is basically the two movies edited together with all the material that is not in the released versions. And yeah, there are a couple of scenes that I want to shoot to make this a new experience.”



That, my beloved losers, is a lot of Pennywise. A sprawling, mashed-together version of these movies might make for a fun movie night, but would it make for a good, entertaining movie? I’m worried it wouldn’t—especially when the second film already has a bad tendency to drag. But, hey, I say go for it. I’m sure a lot of people would be down to clown.



