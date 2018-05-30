Image: AMC

Paul Rudd could be joining the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Uma Thurman is heading to Netflix for supernatural shenanigans. Alex Garland doesn’t want to direct a followup to Annihilation. Plus, new footage from Jurassic World and the return of Humans, and new set pictures from Iron Fist. Spoilers, go!



Sonic the Hedgehog

That Hashtag Show reports Paramount is “eyeing” Paul Rudd for the lead role of Tom, a human cop who befriends Sonic. God, what a sentence to type.

Creepy Crawlers

Variety reports Paramount is developing a movie based on the ooze-hardening toy oven from JAKKS Pacific. Neal H. Moritz, Marc Gurvitz and Toby Ascher are set to produce, while Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of Jakks Pacific, will serve as executive producer.

Little

THR reports Regina Hall will co-star alongside Issa Rae in Little, a sort of inverted take on Big, in which an adult woman is mystically de-aged to childhood. Tina Gordon (Drumline) is slated to direct, while Camilla Blackett (Fresh Off the Boat, New Girl) is working on a rewrite of the screenplay from Tracy Oliver.

Annihilation 2

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Alex Garland stated he has no interest in directing a sequel to Annihilation.

I’ve got no objection to someone else doing that, but I’m not interested in the idea of a sequel. I feel like we made this movie and this is the movie we made.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Co-director Peter Ramsey promises a trailer for the animated Spider-Man film starring Miles Morales is on the way.

Genus

According to Deadline, Pascal Pictures have picked up Genus, “a thriller about a scientist who accidentally brings back a prehistoric form of human species” from screenwriter Kat Wood.

Untitled Scifi Comedy

THR reports Mortal Media, the company formed by the NBA’s Blake Griffin and the NFL’s Ryan Kalil, has picked up a pitch for an undisclosed “sci-fi comedy” from Shanghai Dawn writers Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Another TV spot recounts the saga of the Indoraptor.

The Walking Dead

Deadline and TV Line are reporting that Lauren Cohan also has a similar deal to the soon-to-be-departing Andrew Lincoln, and will only appear in six of the first eight episodes of TWD’s ninth season.

Chambers

Uma Thurman will star in Netflix’s upcoming supernatural drama about a woman who inherits the characteristics of her heart donor.

Riverdale

While accepting an award for her mental health advocacy, Mädchen Amick revealed Denton will return in season three of Riverdale.

I’m sure you’re all aware of [Denton’s] creepy portrayal of the Cooper son and I can’t wait to see what he’s gonna be up to in season three… SPOILER ALERT!

Locke & Key

THR reports Netflix is “near a series-order deal” on an adaptation of Joe Hill’s Locke & Key which was previously passed on by Hulu.

Reverie

Spoiler TV has synopses for episodes two and three of the upcoming series about a hostage negotiator coaxing people from their virtual reality fantasies.

“Bond. Jane Bond.” 06/06/2018 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a client becomes addicted to a “Jane Bond” adventure, Mara (Sarah Shahi) must help her assemble the missing pieces in her life to save her. At the same time, Mara deals with the unanticipated side effects of Reverie. Dennis Haysbert, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Kathryn Morris and Jessica Lu also star. “No More Mr. Nice Guy” 06/13/2018 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A family man robs banks in his Reverie and Mara (Sarah Shahi) must uncover the deeper reasons why. Mara’s derealizations put her life in danger. Dennis Haysbert, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Kathryn Morris and Jessica Lu also star.



Iron Fist

Three new behind-the-scenes images of Colleen Wing have surfaced on Twitter.

Ash vs The Evil Dead

Bruce Campbell stated he believes “fans will dig the upcoming incarnations” of the Evil Dead franchise.

Humans

Meet the new Synths Stanley, Anatole, Agnes and Neil in a behind-the-scenes video.

Legion



Finally, a piece of string drags Syd into a giant hole normally covered by a drain stopper in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Chapter 18.”

