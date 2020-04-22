We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future

And Now, Blue Öyster Cult's 'Godzilla,' Performed By the Band Live at Home

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Godzilla
GodzillaBlue Öyster CultMusicKaiju
Save
Go-go-indoors, Godzilla!
Go-go-indoors, Godzilla!
Image: Blue Öyster Cult

Oh. My. Godzilla.

Blue Öyster Cult were meant to be, right now, in the middle of a new tour. Then the world happened, and now that’s not happening. So the band decided to distract us all by just...performing from their home studios over livecams. And did so with their rippin’ tribute to the King of All Monsters himself, “Godzilla.”

Advertisement

It’s pretty damn great, although I must admit with some small amount of sacrilege that I miss a bit of that percussive stompiness from the Serj Tankian cover made for the end credits of the wonderfully silly Godzilla: King of the Monsters last year. But hey: They’re working with that they’ve got, and what they’ve got is still one of the best shoutouts to the big G’s titanic brilliance around.

Advertisement

There goes Tokyo, indeed.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

What the 'Humans Are the Virus' Meme Gets So Wrong

A Female-Centric Star Wars Show Is in Development at Disney+ From the Co-Creator of Russian Doll

CEO Defends Reopening Gyms by Falsely Claiming Coronavirus Can Be Cured 'With a Few Hundred Dollars' Worth of Drugs'

The 4 Weirdest Sci-Fi and Fantasy Reality TV Shows