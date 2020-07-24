Anakin Skywalker Gets an Incredibly Extra Action Figure, and More of the Week's Most Fabulous Toys

They see me rollin’/They hatin’/Patrolling and tryin’ to catch me ridin’ droidy. Image : Medicom, Hot Toys, and Mondo

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of all things toy. This week, as San Diego Comic-Con kicks off around us, we’ve got a few special toy previews, Medicom leaps into Batman: The Animated Series, Itchy and Scratchy get in on the Simpsons vinyl toy action, and a truly distressing Ace Ventura is on the case. Check it out!



Image : Hot Toys

Hot Toys Star Wars: The Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker and Stap Sixth-Scale Figure

You didn’t think Hot Toys would stop with Rex, did you? Hot Toys’ next Clone Wars figure might not be as brain- breaking after the Clone captain—after all, this is essentially the same Revenge of the Sith Anakin the company already did, just in a new costume. But Skyguy makes up for basically being a new set of duds by also just being one of the most fabulously extra-posed Hot Toys we’ve seen in a while. Seriously, click through to the gallery and admire how dramatic the most dramatic of all Skywalkers is in these pictures, it’s delightful.

Aside from a flair for the dramatic, Anakin will come with the standard Hot Toys accoutrements in the form of a special base and multiple sets of hands, ready to grasp his lightsaber or reach out with the Force. He also comes with a poncho based on the one he wears in the Clone Wars movie that kicked the entire show off, as well as a series of small handheld holograms meant to represent a communications device, depicting translucent little replicas of Yoda, Obi-Wan, or Ahsoka. If you want to part ways with a bit more money, however, the deluxe edition also comes with a Battle Droid STAP bike for the Jedi to dramatically pose on. Anakin, in his standard and deluxe forms, is set to release in early 2022—the standard will be $260, while the STAP-riding version will be $385. [Hot Toys]

Image : Medicom

Medicom MAFEX The New Batman Adventures Figure



It might not be as well known as Batman: The Animated Series, but The New Batman Adventures picked up right where that series left off and featured (mostly) the same style of animation Bruce Timm introduced with the original series. It’s probably why Medicom’s new MAFEX Batman figure looks so familiar, but still unique in its own way. It unfortunately won’t be available until May of 2021, but seems worth waiting for with three swappable headsculpts, a Batarang and grapple gun, and a wire-lined cape that’s just as posable as the rest of the figure.

Image : Hasbro

Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Island Figures

After first revealing the new line at Toy Fair 2020 in New York, Hasbro has been steadily growing its new six-inch G.I. Joe Classified Series over the past few months. The latest additions are part of a “Cobra Island” theme and include a basic Cobra Trooper, Roadblock, Beach Head (whose real name is apparently Wayne Sneeden?), and the Baroness, who’s the first to include a six-inch-scale vehicle: the C.O.I.L. motorcycle. They’re all available to pre-order from Target with delivery expected in mid-August, and while the individual figures are $20, the Baroness will set you back $40.

Image : Mondo

Mondo Marvel Spider-Man Mecha

A few years ago at Comic-Con 2018, Mondo announced it would be launching a line of roughly 1:6 scaled articulated giant robot toys, taking the heroes of Marvel Comics and meshing them with superrobot design aesthetics. Since then, the company’s been relatively quiet—we got to see designs for Captain America, Black Panther, and Spider-Man, but that was it. But to celebrate Comic-Con (at Home) this year, the company revealed that the first figure in the line to release will actually be Spider-Man, giving us our first look at the final toy, which looks a little like Peter Parker mee ts Neon Genesis Evangelion. Or, really, SP//dr, not as it appeared in Into the Spider-Verse, but the suit’s original design in Peni Parker’s comics debut.

We don’t know much more about the figure, alas, other than it’s due to come out in November this year, will clock in around 10 inches tall, and will cost you $150. Hopefully the unseen accessories Mondo teased will help explain the pricetag! [Mondo]

Image : Kidrobot

Kidrobot x Simpsons Itchy and Scratchy Figures

You probably stopped watching The Simpsons a decade ago (apparently it’s still churning out new seasons), but that doesn’t mean the first eight or nine seasons weren’t absolutely brilliant. Kidrobot is expanding its Simpsons collaboration with an Itchy and Scratchy two-pack that has the 4.5-inch mouse clutching the (presumably still beating) heart torn from the chest of the 8-inch cat. Sure, it’s a little morbid, but the $60 pair come packaged in a lovely faux-TV box when they ship in September, later this year.

Photo : Asmus Toys

Asmus Toys Ace Ventura Sixth-Scale Figure

If you’re still obsessed with quoting Ace Ventura: Pet Detective 26 years after the film first hit theaters, there are plenty of Jim Carrey figures out there to add to your collection: they just all happen to feature terrifying sculpts of the comedian. Asmus Toys’ new 11-inch Ace Ventura manages to finally include a decent likeness of Jim Carrey, along with over 32 points of articulation, multiple swappable hands, a full fabric outfit, and a $192 price tag when it’s available come October . Ssssssssssmokin’!

Image : Nintendo

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Water Bottle

You probably have more reusable water bottles than you know what to do with, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying to grab this latest addition to the Japanese Nintendo store. The 8-inch tall insulated stainless steel bottle features the first level of NES’ Super Mario Bros. printed on the outside, creating an infinite loop for Mario to travel as you spin it a round and a round. For $30, assuming you can find someone in Japan who’ll buy and ship it to you for free, it’s the real world equivalent of the game’s glowing super star that makes you invincible to dehydration.

