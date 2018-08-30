James Kennedy’s CTRL Z introduces us to best friends Ed and Carrie, as well as Sarah, the object of Ed’s unrequited affections. Can his do-over device (“It’s not a time machine!”) help him win the girl of his dreams—and will Carrie ever forgive him for dragging her along on this weird-science mission?



Set in a greasy spoon over what only appears to be the length of just one evening, CTRL Z is a small-scale time-travel fantasy that might feel a little too talkative if not for its very funny, likable characters. (And fear not, though its premise may sound a bit similar to this Netflix flick, it’s very different in execution.)