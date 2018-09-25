Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.





An intriguing new rumor hints at the timeframe of the Black Widow movie. Todd Phillips gives us a new look at Joker. The Birds of Prey movie has a release date. Plus, what’s to come on The Gifted and Z Nation, set pictures from X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and a new clip from Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors. Spoilers now!

Aquaman

Director James Wan recently explained to Screen Rant why Atlanteans must vomit seawater before coming onto dry land.

People would ask me, you know, ‘So when they talk, is it bubbles that come out of their mouth?’ And I’m like, ‘No because there’s no air in your lungs, so there wouldn’t be any bubbles.’ Right? So then in that sequence where you saw Mera open up this air pocket... when [Orm] lands in that, he’s breathing air. The first thing he does is, he’s in an air pocket, so he’d puke out all the water that’s in his lungs. So that’s the first step. We think about all these little details and stuff like that. And then when he’s screaming [when the water returns], we want bubbles coming out of his mouth because now there’s actually air in his lungs.

Black Widow

A new rumor from Marvel Cosmic alleges that, of all things, the Y2K bug will somehow, for some reason, factor into the Black Widow solo film’s plotline.

Birds of Prey

The Hollywood Reporter reveals WB’s Birds of Prey is now slated for a February 7th, 2020 release date.

Joker

Todd Phillips has our first look at Zazie Beetz in Joker.

Phillips also shared a new photo of Joaquin Phoenix as a bummed out clown.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Professor X and Magneto play another game of chess in a pair of new set photos.

Charlie’s Angels

Production has officially begun on the latest Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Jack Black’s R.L. Stine returns in the latest TV spot.

Hell Fest

Producer Gale Ann Hurd talks Hell Fest in a new featurette, which also includes a really neat animatronic eyeball-ghoul.

Solis

Steven Ogg plays an asteroid miner hurtling toward the sun in the trailer for Carl Strathie’s Solis.

Picard

Patrick Stewart has revealed the writers of the upcoming Jean-Luc Picard spinoff on Twitter.

Z Nation



The zombies have learned to speak in three quick teasers for Z Nation’s fifth season premiering October 5.

Channel Zero: The Dream Door

An imaginary friend comes to life in a full trailer for the latest season of Channel Zero.

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl and Tippy-Toe pursue a mugger in a new clip from Marvel HQ. You can watch a fun featurette with Captain Marvel here.

The Gifted

Finally, a new trailer for season two includes a mutant roll call.

