Just days after releasing the first teaser for Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff’s new sci-fi series, Another Life, Netflix has dropped a full trailer that reveals even more about the show’s crew of space explorers—as well as the mysterious (and apparently hostile) aliens that inspire their journey from Earth in the first place.

Selma Blair, CW’s Superman Tyler Hoechlin, and Justin Chatwin also star in this one from executive producers Noreen Halpern and Aaron Martin. Check it out:



The official description for the show is as follows:

When a mysterious alien artifact lands on Earth, Commander Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) has to lead humanity’s first interstellar mission to its planet of origin, while her husband (Justin Chatwin) tries to make first contact with the artifact back on earth. Another Life explores the miracle of life, how precious life is in a universe mostly empty of it, and the lengths we will go to protect the ones we love.

That sounds a little touchy-feely, but the trailer suggests there’ll be plenty of tension and explosive action to back up all that emotional heavy lifting too...including the potential of an all-out interstellar war.

We’ll find out whether or not Niko and company can prevent that war, survive their mission, and protect everyone back home on Earth when Another Life arrives on Netflix July 25.

