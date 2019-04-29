Image: Lego

Hagrid’s Hut? Keep it. Another attachment to the past Lego Hogwarts sets? Cool, but no big deal. A glistening, glittery Patronus figure? Okay, Lego, fine. You got me.

Thankfully said Patronus is part of the smallest set in Lego’s latest wave of Harry Potter toys, all pulling inspiration from the movie adaptations of Prisoner of Azkaban and Goblet of Fire, so if you want to own your very own disco stag—ahem, sorry, ethereal embodiment of positive, anti-Dementor-y aspirations—it’s not all that hard to do.

Aside from the Patronus, the set—helpfully titled Expecto Patronum, and retailing for $20—also comes with a young Harry to actually summon said spectral animal, as well as Sirius Black, two Dementors, and the parts to build the forest and a little bit of Hogwarts’ Great Lake to recreate the moment Harry defends Sirius from attack. But really, you’re here for that spectacularly shiny stag.



If you’re a peculiar person and aren’t interested in shiny stags though there’s plenty of other sets coming in the new wave to tickle your wizarding fancy. From Prisoner of Azkaban specifically, there’s a new Knight Bus on the way (which will set you back $40) as well as a new version of Hagrid’s Hut based on Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s rescue of Buckbeak in the movie ($60). Meanwhile, from Goblet of Fire there’s a new set based on the Triwizard Tournament ($30)—specifically, the challenge where Harry has to secure a golden egg from fiery Hungarian Horntail.

The Knight Bus rides into action once more. Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue includes your favorite Lego Harry Potter star, the Executioner! Once again, we’re a little more interested in the shiny parts of Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge than we are the actual other elements of it. Dragon’s cool and all, but look at that golden egg! 1 / 3

But what might be the actual most interesting set, Patronuses (Patroni?) aside, is the largest, which combines elements from both Azkaban and Goblet—a recreation of Hogwarts’ Clock Tower. It’ll set you back $90 if you want it, but the lavish set includes a bunch of minifigures based on all the Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s formal wear for Hogwarts’ annual Yule Ball, as well as versions of Viktor Krum, Cedric Diggory, and Fleur Delacour, and even a play feature to let them all awkwardly dance with each other should you so desire.

The Hogwarts Clock Tower in all its glory. You too can imagine the great play scenario of teenagers awkwardly dancing and trying to flirt with each other. Harry Potter minifigures sure do scrub up nicely for the Yule Ball. 1 / 3

But what’s most interesting about the Clock Tower is that you can actually hook it up to two of the Harry Potter sets released last year—the Great Hall and the Chamber of Secrets-inspired Whomping Willows set. Sure it’s not that incredibly fancy, 6,000-piece replica of the entire castle that was released last year, but that was more of a scale model. This lets you build something that’s not just more in scale with Lego’s usual minifigures, but is a bit more playable instead of just being a very nice display piece. Hopefully, Lego will keep adding more bits of Hogwarts to the line to let you slowly build you your very own school of witchcraft and wizardry!

All the new Harry Potter sets will be available starting June 1, so start accio-ing some funds into your wallets now, Potter fans.

