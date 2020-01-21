An Impressive Voice Cast Has Joined Patton Oswalt for Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.

Check out the big brain on MODOK. You’re right. The Hulu system. Image : Marvel

Marvel TV may be cutting through its live-action shows like adamantium through butter, but its animation division is just getting warmed up. Several shows remain in development and one just took a giant step forward. Or should we say giant brain forward?

Hulu and Marvel just announced the complete voice cast for M.O.D.O.K., which is being touted as “Marvel’s first endeavor into animated comedy geared towards adults.” As previously announced, Patton Oswalt will voice the title character, the fan-favorite Marvel villain who, in this show, goes through a midlife crisis after his supervillain endeavors fail and he’s forced out of the leadership of his evil company, AIM.

Oswalt is joined by Dexter’s Aimee Garcia as Jodie, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife; Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz as his son; Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero as his daughter; The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey as M.O.D.O.K.’s work rival Monica Rappaccini; Saturday Night Live’s Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet, the person who buys M.O.D.O.K.’s company after it fails; Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jon Daly as Super Adaptoid; and Veep’s Sam Richardson as the henchman, Gary.

“I’m blown away by our insanely talented and hilarious voice cast, who have all brought their specific kind of magic to this weird and wonderful corner of the Marvel Universe,” showrunner Jordan Blum said in a statement.



M.O.D.O.K. is scheduled to debut on Hulu sometime later this year.

